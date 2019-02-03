PDP To Buhari, APC: You Cannot Rig This Election

By 247ureports
17 Views
Posted In
Press Releases
Posted at
February 3, 2019 6:01 pm
Tagged as
Related

Special Broadcast By IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu On Boycott Of 2019 Presidential Elections

Mr. Adams Oshiomhole & Chief Hope Uzodinma’s Media Handlers Should Not Inject Virus Into What President Muhammadu Buhari Said In Owerri

Kano APC Rally: PDP Demands Investigation Into Presence of Mercenaries

VP Osinbajo, Clarify Your Position On Brutal Assaults On The Judiciary

Re: Attendance Of Chadian, Nigerien And Sudanese Govt Officials/Governors To Buhari Campaign Rally In Kano Today

No 5Million Votes For Buhari In Kano – PDP

Traditional Rulers In Imo State Adopt President Muhammadu Buhari For Second Term

Governor Obiano Remains APGA National Leader, Not A Defector


…Nigeria is bigger than you.

Gentlemen of the press, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called 
you up today to announce to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All 
Progressives Congress (APC) that Nigeria is bigger than them and that 
there is no way Nigerians will allow them to rig the 2019 general 
elections or achieve their self-succession plan.

Our history as a nation has amply shown that no individual leader, no 
matter the authority wielded, has ever succeeded, at any point in time, 
in subduing the spirit of our nation or place our people under a siege 
and not even this strange recourse to importation of mercenaries into 
our country can change that reality

The world can recall how certain leaders in the past attempted to 
subvert our constitutional democracy, arrogate excessive powers to 
themselves and how they failed in the face of the Nigerian spirit.

Today, that Nigerian spirit, with which we won our democracy and 
nurtured it to this stage, is being assailed by the APC and the Buhari 
Presidency with their unrelenting constitutional breaches, attacks on 
our democratic institutions, violation of human rights, siege on our 
electoral system and opening of our territorial borders to mercenaries, 
all in the bid to subdue our citizenry and achieve a self succession 
plan, having realized that there is no way they can win in a free, fair 
and peaceful election.

There is a ferocious attempt to take away our liberty as a people. There 
is total clampdown, arrest and detention of dissenting voices; invasion 
of media houses, manhandling and illegal detention of journalists by 
state forces have become the order of the day; but all these will not 
break the Nigerian spirit.

Our nation will never succumb to Buhari Presidency’s assault on our 
National Assembly, the attack on our judiciary and besieging of the 
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where President 
Buhari’s relation is being foisted as the head of the collation center.

Nigerians have decided to vote out President Buhari, come February 16, 
and no amount of intimidation, clampdown and harassment can change that 
resolve.

It has become manifest that compatriots, irrespective of creed, 
ethnicity and political leanings, are today extremely eager to vote out 
the Buhari Presidency which, out of sheer incompetence, has wrecked our 
once robust economy and brought so much poverty, hunger, pain and 
anguish to Nigerians, once reputed as the happiest people in the world.

The Buhari Presidency and the APC have come to the stark reality that 
the influences on which they rode to power in 2015 no longer avail. They 
have come to the moment of truth that Nigerians have seen through their 
lies, propaganda, false promises, beguilements and holier-than-thou 
posturing and are now poised to take back their country at the polls.

Only last week, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), after 
consideration of all factors, reinforced the global unanimity and 
affirmation by various credible and independent bodies within and 
outside Nigeria, including the Afenifere, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the 
Northern Elders’ Forum, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, the Middle Belt 
Forum, among several others, that  Atiku Abubakar will win the February 
16, Presidential election, having secured the overwhelming support of 
Nigerians across the board.

Today, the APC and the Buhari Presidency have become uncontrollably 
feverish over the overwhelming acceptance gained by Atiku Abubakar in 
all the geo-political zones, particularly in the North West states of 
Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa states, 
hitherto considered as President Buhari’s political stronghold.

Having lost genuine followership in the North West, the North Central, 
the North East and a greater part of the South West, all of which gave 
them a ride to victory in 2015, and having no prospects in the South 
East and South South, the APC and the Buhari Presidency are now seeking 
ways to derail our electoral process.

This accounts for the manipulations in INEC and the smuggling in of 
mercenaries from Niger Republic to populate APC rallies, ostensibly to 
unleash them on our nation immediately it is clear that President Buhari 
is losing at the polls.

However, the PDP wants President Buhari to note that Nigeria will not 
fall. Our country, as a nation of over 200 million resilient men and 
women, is bigger than President Buhari as well as the APC and would 
resist all anti-democratic forces being unleashed against our democratic 
order.

Nigerians have chosen democracy with its tenets, as a way of life, 
including justice and constitutional freedom it offers the citizens to 
determine who their leaders should be at any given time, and nobody, not 
even President Buhari, can take away this freedom and rights, under any 
circumstance whatsoever.

Nigerians know how the PDP restored, nurtured and allowed our democracy 
to thrive to the extent that it was possible for the opposition to win 
in a general election with President Buhari as the major beneficiary. 
The PDP allowed a free and fair election, respected the will of the 
people and handed over power to President Buhari, without any 
shenanigans that would have denied him victory.

Now that Nigerians are determined to vote out President Buhari from 
office due to his incompetence, divisiveness, executive high-handedness 
and corruption, he must not allow his ambition to set our nation on 
fire.

We therefore urge President Buhari to avail his mind to accept his 
imminent defeat when it eventually comes on February 16.

President Buhari should know that Nigerians have chosen Atiku Abubakar 
as their next President to return our nation to the path of national 
cohesion and economic prosperity. This national consensus is bigger than 
President Buhari or any other Nigerian for that matter.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

18 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Special Broadcast By IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu On Boycott Of 2019 Presidential Elections
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response