PDP To Buhari, APC: You Cannot Rig This Election



…Nigeria is bigger than you.

Gentlemen of the press, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called

you up today to announce to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All

Progressives Congress (APC) that Nigeria is bigger than them and that

there is no way Nigerians will allow them to rig the 2019 general

elections or achieve their self-succession plan.

Our history as a nation has amply shown that no individual leader, no

matter the authority wielded, has ever succeeded, at any point in time,

in subduing the spirit of our nation or place our people under a siege

and not even this strange recourse to importation of mercenaries into

our country can change that reality

The world can recall how certain leaders in the past attempted to

subvert our constitutional democracy, arrogate excessive powers to

themselves and how they failed in the face of the Nigerian spirit.

Today, that Nigerian spirit, with which we won our democracy and

nurtured it to this stage, is being assailed by the APC and the Buhari

Presidency with their unrelenting constitutional breaches, attacks on

our democratic institutions, violation of human rights, siege on our

electoral system and opening of our territorial borders to mercenaries,

all in the bid to subdue our citizenry and achieve a self succession

plan, having realized that there is no way they can win in a free, fair

and peaceful election.

There is a ferocious attempt to take away our liberty as a people. There

is total clampdown, arrest and detention of dissenting voices; invasion

of media houses, manhandling and illegal detention of journalists by

state forces have become the order of the day; but all these will not

break the Nigerian spirit.

Our nation will never succumb to Buhari Presidency’s assault on our

National Assembly, the attack on our judiciary and besieging of the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where President

Buhari’s relation is being foisted as the head of the collation center.

Nigerians have decided to vote out President Buhari, come February 16,

and no amount of intimidation, clampdown and harassment can change that

resolve.

It has become manifest that compatriots, irrespective of creed,

ethnicity and political leanings, are today extremely eager to vote out

the Buhari Presidency which, out of sheer incompetence, has wrecked our

once robust economy and brought so much poverty, hunger, pain and

anguish to Nigerians, once reputed as the happiest people in the world.

The Buhari Presidency and the APC have come to the stark reality that

the influences on which they rode to power in 2015 no longer avail. They

have come to the moment of truth that Nigerians have seen through their

lies, propaganda, false promises, beguilements and holier-than-thou

posturing and are now poised to take back their country at the polls.

Only last week, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), after

consideration of all factors, reinforced the global unanimity and

affirmation by various credible and independent bodies within and

outside Nigeria, including the Afenifere, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the

Northern Elders’ Forum, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, the Middle Belt

Forum, among several others, that Atiku Abubakar will win the February

16, Presidential election, having secured the overwhelming support of

Nigerians across the board.

Today, the APC and the Buhari Presidency have become uncontrollably

feverish over the overwhelming acceptance gained by Atiku Abubakar in

all the geo-political zones, particularly in the North West states of

Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa states,

hitherto considered as President Buhari’s political stronghold.

Having lost genuine followership in the North West, the North Central,

the North East and a greater part of the South West, all of which gave

them a ride to victory in 2015, and having no prospects in the South

East and South South, the APC and the Buhari Presidency are now seeking

ways to derail our electoral process.

This accounts for the manipulations in INEC and the smuggling in of

mercenaries from Niger Republic to populate APC rallies, ostensibly to

unleash them on our nation immediately it is clear that President Buhari

is losing at the polls.

However, the PDP wants President Buhari to note that Nigeria will not

fall. Our country, as a nation of over 200 million resilient men and

women, is bigger than President Buhari as well as the APC and would

resist all anti-democratic forces being unleashed against our democratic

order.

Nigerians have chosen democracy with its tenets, as a way of life,

including justice and constitutional freedom it offers the citizens to

determine who their leaders should be at any given time, and nobody, not

even President Buhari, can take away this freedom and rights, under any

circumstance whatsoever.

Nigerians know how the PDP restored, nurtured and allowed our democracy

to thrive to the extent that it was possible for the opposition to win

in a general election with President Buhari as the major beneficiary.

The PDP allowed a free and fair election, respected the will of the

people and handed over power to President Buhari, without any

shenanigans that would have denied him victory.

Now that Nigerians are determined to vote out President Buhari from

office due to his incompetence, divisiveness, executive high-handedness

and corruption, he must not allow his ambition to set our nation on

fire.

We therefore urge President Buhari to avail his mind to accept his

imminent defeat when it eventually comes on February 16.

President Buhari should know that Nigerians have chosen Atiku Abubakar

as their next President to return our nation to the path of national

cohesion and economic prosperity. This national consensus is bigger than

President Buhari or any other Nigerian for that matter.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

