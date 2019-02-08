PDP Cautions Buhari Over Shut Down of Atiku’s Campaign Rally Venue in Abuja

February 8, 2019
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries the directive by the Buhari
Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal
Government to shut down the venue for its Presidential campaign mega
rally in Abuja billed for Saturday, as an act of desperation, but stated
that nothing can stop it from rallying in the Federal Capital Territory
(FCT).
It may interest Nigerians to know that the PDP duly paid and secured
permission to host our mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, in Garki
Area of Abuja, only for the officials of the facility to inform our
party this morning that they have been “ordered” to shut down the venue
and frustrate our mega rally for no just cause.
Such resort to self-help further exposes the irredeemable insensitivity
of the Buhari Presidency and the APC.
The overwhelming popularity of the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar,
which points to an imminent crushing defeat that awaits President
Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16, Presidential election has pushed
the Buhari Presidency into a panic mode.
President Buhari has always been disheartened and jittery over
spontaneous mammoth crowd of Nigerians at Atiku Abubakar’s rallies
across the country, leading to the desperation to frustrate our rallies,
resort to smear campaigns, vandalizing of our campaign materials and
denial of venues, in APC controlled states, as was the case in Kano
state recently.
President Buhari is frustrated because he has failed in governance and
as such, has no message for Nigerians. President Buhari daily continues
to lose followership, in millions, to Atiku Abubakar; for which his
handlers have now resorted to renting people for his rallies, including
Nigerien thugs.
The Buhari Presidency and APC would soon realize that the more they
fight Atiku Abubakar, the more Nigerians are spurred to queue behind him
as the rallying point in their quest to return our nation to the path of
national cohesion and economic prosperity.
The PDP therefore charges President Buhari not to allow his handlers to
further pitch him against Nigerians with this contemptible shut down of
the venue of the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Abuja, as such is a
direct assault on the sensibilities and aspiration of Nigerians across
the board.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
