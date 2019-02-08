PDP Cautions Buhari Over Shut Down of Atiku’s Campaign Rally Venue in Abuja

February 8, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries the directive by the Buhari

Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal

Government to shut down the venue for its Presidential campaign mega

rally in Abuja billed for Saturday, as an act of desperation, but stated

that nothing can stop it from rallying in the Federal Capital Territory

(FCT).

It may interest Nigerians to know that the PDP duly paid and secured

permission to host our mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, in Garki

Area of Abuja, only for the officials of the facility to inform our

party this morning that they have been “ordered” to shut down the venue

and frustrate our mega rally for no just cause.

Such resort to self-help further exposes the irredeemable insensitivity

of the Buhari Presidency and the APC.

The overwhelming popularity of the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar,

which points to an imminent crushing defeat that awaits President

Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16, Presidential election has pushed

the Buhari Presidency into a panic mode.

President Buhari has always been disheartened and jittery over

spontaneous mammoth crowd of Nigerians at Atiku Abubakar’s rallies

across the country, leading to the desperation to frustrate our rallies,

resort to smear campaigns, vandalizing of our campaign materials and

denial of venues, in APC controlled states, as was the case in Kano

state recently.

President Buhari is frustrated because he has failed in governance and

as such, has no message for Nigerians. President Buhari daily continues

to lose followership, in millions, to Atiku Abubakar; for which his

handlers have now resorted to renting people for his rallies, including

Nigerien thugs.

The Buhari Presidency and APC would soon realize that the more they

fight Atiku Abubakar, the more Nigerians are spurred to queue behind him

as the rallying point in their quest to return our nation to the path of

national cohesion and economic prosperity.

The PDP therefore charges President Buhari not to allow his handlers to

further pitch him against Nigerians with this contemptible shut down of

the venue of the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Abuja, as such is a

direct assault on the sensibilities and aspiration of Nigerians across

the board.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

