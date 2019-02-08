PDP Cautions Buhari Over Shut Down of Atiku’s Campaign Rally Venue in Abuja

By 247ureports
68 Views
Posted In
Press Releases
Posted at
February 8, 2019 10:43 pm
Tagged as
Related

3rd Phase Of Anambra Community Development Initiative

Disclaimer: Inciting Speech From Obiano

Press Statement By Joint Action Committee Of Northern Youth Associations On El-Rufai’s Inflamatory Statement

Ohaneze Lagos Did Not Meet With Obiano – Ohaneze

PDP Recalls El-Rufai’s 2010 Verdict Against Buhari

Re: Viral Video Of Indecent Assault On A Young Nigerian Lady

PDP Alerts of APC’s Plot To Attack Nigerians

PDP Demands Extension Of Time For PVC Collection

February 8, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries the directive by the Buhari 
Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal 
Government to shut down the venue for its Presidential campaign mega 
rally in Abuja billed for Saturday, as an act of desperation, but stated 
that nothing can stop it from rallying in the Federal Capital Territory 
(FCT).

It may interest Nigerians to know that the PDP duly paid and secured 
permission to host our mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, in Garki 
Area of Abuja, only for the officials of the facility to inform our 
party this morning that they have been “ordered” to shut down the venue 
and frustrate our mega rally for no just cause.

Such resort to self-help further exposes the irredeemable insensitivity 
of the Buhari Presidency and the APC.

The overwhelming popularity of the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar, 
which points to an imminent crushing defeat that awaits President 
Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16, Presidential election has pushed 
the Buhari Presidency into a panic mode.

President Buhari has always been disheartened and jittery over 
spontaneous mammoth crowd of Nigerians at Atiku Abubakar’s rallies 
across the country, leading to the desperation to frustrate our rallies, 
resort to smear campaigns, vandalizing of our campaign materials and 
denial of venues, in APC controlled states, as was the case in Kano 
state recently.

President Buhari is frustrated because he has failed in governance and 
as such, has no message for Nigerians. President Buhari daily continues 
to lose followership, in millions, to Atiku Abubakar; for which his 
handlers have now resorted to renting people for his rallies, including 
Nigerien thugs.

The Buhari Presidency and APC would soon realize that the more they 
fight Atiku Abubakar, the more Nigerians are spurred to queue behind him 
as the rallying point in their quest to return our nation to the path of 
national cohesion and economic prosperity.

The PDP therefore charges President Buhari not to allow his handlers to 
further pitch him against Nigerians with this contemptible shut down of 
the venue of the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Abuja, as such is a 
direct assault on the sensibilities and aspiration of Nigerians across 
the board.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

68 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Disclaimer: Inciting Speech From Obiano
Next Article >
3rd Phase Of Anambra Community Development Initiative
About the Author

Leave A Response