IGP Orders Posting And Redeployment Of Senior Police Officers

PRESS RELEASE
· as Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra get new Commissioners
Following the decoration of newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police at the Force Headquarters, today, 6th February, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones, Formations and Commands as follows:
i. AIG Wilson A. Inalegwu – AIG Zone 9, Umuahia
ii. AIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawo – AIG Maritime
iii. AIG Adeyemi O. Ogunjemilusi, mni – Directing Staff NIPPS
iv. AIG Maurice A. Yusuf – AIG Research and Planning
v. AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, mni – AIG Force Intelligence Bureau
vi. AIG Murtala Mani, mni – AIG FORCE CID
vii. AIG Tijani Baba – AIG Zone 7, Abuja
viii. AIG Dibal Yakadi, mni – AIG Zone 5, Benin
ix. AIG Haruna Huzi Mshelia, mni – AIG Zone 3, Yola
x. AIG Mohammed Mustapha – AIG Zone 10, Sokoto
xi. AIG Musa A. Kimo – AIG Zone 6, Calabar
xii. AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni – AIG Zone 11, Osogbo
xiii. AIG Basen Dapiya Gwana – AIG Zone 12, Bauchi
xiv. AIG Karma Hosea Hassan – AIG Staff College, Jos
xv. AIG Folawiyo David, mni – AIG Training & Development
xvi. AIG Zana Ibrahim, mni – Commandant POLAC, Kano
xvii. AIG Chris Ezike – AIG Zone 4, Makurdi
xviii. AIG Moses A. Jitiboh, mni – AIG Investment, FHQ
xix. CP Mu’azu Zubairu – CP Lagos State Command
xx. CP Ahmed Iliyasu – CP Ogun State Command
xxi. CP Mohammed Wakili – CP Kano State Command
xxii. CP Austin Iwero Agbonlahor – CP Cross River Command
xxiii. CP Damian Chukwu – CP Borno Command
xxiv. CP Sumonu Abdulmalik – CP Yobe Command
xxv. CP Asuquo Amba – CP Ekiti Command
xxvi. CP Abiodun Ige – CP Osun Command
xxvii. CP Ibrahim Sabo – CP Niger Command
xxviii. CP Alkasim Sanusi – CP Taraba State
xxix. CP Garba M. Mukaddas – CP Adamawa Command
xxx. CP Omololu Bishi – CP Benue Command
xxxi. CP Bola Longe – CP Nasarawa Command
xxxii. CP Isaac Akinmoyede – CP Plateau Command
xxxiii. CP Aminu I. Saleh – CP Bayelsa Command
xxxiv. CP Adeleke Yinka – CP Delta Command
xxxv. CP Bashir Makama – CP Akwa-Ibom Command
xxxvi. CP Awosola Awotunde – CP Ebonyi Command
xxxvii. CP Belel Usman – CP Rivers Command
xxxviii. CP Bello Makwashi – CP Gombe Command
xxxix. CP Abdulrahman Ahmed – CP Kaduna Command
xl. CP Bala Ciroma – CP FCT Command
xli. CP Akeem Busari – CP Kogi Command
xlii. CP Galadinchi Dasuki – CP Imo Command
xliii. CP Suleiman Balarabe – CP Enugu Command
xliv. CP Dandaura Mustafa – CP Anambra Command
xlv. CP Etim Ene Okon – CP Abia Command
xlvi. CP Ibrahim Kaoje – CP Sokoto Command
xlvii. CP Celestine Okoye – CP Zamfara Command
xlviii. CP Garba Danjuma – CP Kebbi Command
xlix. CP Undie Andie – CP Ondo Command
l. CP Olukolu Sina – CP Oyo Command
li. CP Ali Janga – CP Bauchi Command
lii. CP Rabiu Ladodo – CP Jigawa Command
liii. CP Buba Sanusi – CP Katsina Command
liv. Ag. CP Egbetokun Kayode – CP Kwara Command
lv. Ag. CP Odumosu Akeem – CP Edo Command
The Inspector General of Police charges the AIGs and CPs to diligently and professionally discharge their duties according to the Laws, Rules and Regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect
ACP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA
