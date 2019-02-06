IGP Orders Posting And Redeployment Of Senior Police Officers

By 247ureports
55 Views
Posted In
Press Releases
Posted at
February 6, 2019 6:47 pm
Tagged as
Related

Plot By Presidency Announce Former CSO To Bola Tinubu As Commissioner Of Police Kwara State And Compromise Other 2019 Election Police Postings In Favour Of The APC

Press Statement By Nzuko Umunna On Planned Clampdown On IPOB

PDP To Buhari, APC: You Can’t Blackmail Nigerians

PDP Chides Buhari Over Hasty Commissioning Of Lagos-Ibadan Railway

Pre-Election Assessment Report: Lawyer Writes US Congress On CJN Crisis

Stanbic IBTC Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Assures Of Quality Service

Bamisayemi’s Massive Development In Ifeland: A False Hope﻿

PDP Exposes INEC Rigging Plan

PRESS RELEASE


·          as Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra get new Commissioners 


Following the decoration of newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police at the Force Headquarters, today, 6th February, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones, Formations and Commands as follows:    

i.                 AIG Wilson A. Inalegwu – AIG Zone 9, Umuahia 
ii.              AIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawo – AIG Maritime 
iii.          AIG Adeyemi O. Ogunjemilusi, mni – Directing Staff NIPPS
iv.            AIG Maurice A. Yusuf – AIG Research and Planning 
v.               AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, mni – AIG Force Intelligence Bureau
vi.            AIG Murtala Mani, mni – AIG FORCE CID
vii.        AIG Tijani Baba – AIG Zone 7, Abuja 
viii.     AIG Dibal Yakadi, mni – AIG Zone 5, Benin 
ix.           AIG Haruna Huzi Mshelia, mni – AIG Zone 3, Yola
x.               AIG Mohammed Mustapha – AIG Zone 10, Sokoto
xi.           AIG Musa A. Kimo – AIG Zone 6, Calabar
xii.        AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni – AIG Zone 11, Osogbo
xiii.    AIG Basen Dapiya Gwana – AIG Zone 12, Bauchi
xiv.      AIG Karma Hosea Hassan – AIG Staff College, Jos 
xv.         AIG Folawiyo David, mni – AIG Training & Development 
xvi.      AIG Zana Ibrahim, mni – Commandant POLAC, Kano 
xvii.  AIG Chris Ezike – AIG Zone 4, Makurdi 
xviii.           AIG Moses A. Jitiboh, mni – AIG Investment, FHQ
xix.                 CP Mu’azu Zubairu – CP Lagos State Command 
xx.                     CP Ahmed Iliyasu – CP Ogun State Command 
xxi.                 CP Mohammed Wakili – CP Kano State Command 
xxii.              CP Austin Iwero Agbonlahor – CP Cross River Command 
xxiii.          CP Damian Chukwu – CP Borno Command 
xxiv.            CP Sumonu Abdulmalik – CP Yobe Command 
xxv.               CP Asuquo Amba – CP Ekiti Command 
xxvi.            CP Abiodun Ige – CP Osun Command 
xxvii.        CP Ibrahim Sabo – CP Niger Command 
xxviii.     CP Alkasim Sanusi – CP Taraba State 
xxix.           CP Garba M. Mukaddas – CP Adamawa Command 
xxx.               CP Omololu Bishi – CP Benue Command 
xxxi.           CP Bola Longe – CP Nasarawa Command 
xxxii.        CP Isaac Akinmoyede – CP Plateau Command 
xxxiii.    CP Aminu I. Saleh – CP Bayelsa Command 
xxxiv.      CP Adeleke Yinka – CP Delta Command 
xxxv.         CP Bashir Makama – CP Akwa-Ibom Command 
xxxvi.      CP Awosola Awotunde – CP Ebonyi Command 
xxxvii.  CP Belel Usman – CP Rivers Command 
xxxviii.                       CP Bello Makwashi – CP Gombe Command 
xxxix.     CP Abdulrahman Ahmed – CP Kaduna Command 
xl.                       CP Bala Ciroma – CP FCT Command 
xli.                    CP Akeem Busari – CP Kogi Command 
xlii.                CP Galadinchi Dasuki – CP Imo Command 
xliii.             CP Suleiman Balarabe – CP Enugu Command 
xliv.              CP Dandaura Mustafa – CP Anambra Command 
xlv.                  CP Etim Ene Okon – CP Abia Command 
xlvi.              CP Ibrahim Kaoje – CP Sokoto Command 
xlvii.           CP Celestine Okoye – CP Zamfara Command 
xlviii.       CP Garba Danjuma – CP Kebbi Command 
xlix.              CP Undie Andie – CP Ondo Command 
l.                             CP Olukolu Sina – CP Oyo Command 
li.                          CP Ali Janga – CP Bauchi Command 
lii.                      CP Rabiu Ladodo – CP Jigawa Command 
liii.                   CP Buba Sanusi – CP Katsina Command 
liv.                    Ag. CP Egbetokun Kayode – CP Kwara Command 
lv.                        Ag. CP Odumosu Akeem – CP Edo Command

The Inspector General of Police charges the AIGs and CPs to diligently and professionally discharge their duties according to the Laws, Rules and Regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 
  
The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect

ACP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA

58 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Plot By Presidency Announce Former CSO To Bola Tinubu As Commissioner Of Police Kwara State And Compromise Other 2019 Election Police Postings In Favour Of The APC
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response