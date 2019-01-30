Atiku Is A Known Democrat, PDP Replies Tinubu

January 29, 2019
Press Statement
…Challenges Him to List Buhari’s Democratic Credentials
The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO)
says its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is an established
democrat and that the resort to flippancy by Buhari campaigner, Asiwaju
Bola Tinubu, cannot detract from that fact.
The PPCO says Tinubu, in attacking Atiku Abubakar’s state of the nation
address, which embodied the concerns, fears and apprehensions of
Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s despotic tendencies, has
shown that he has finally turned his back against Nigerians because of
pecuniary interests.
We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic
actions alluded to by Asiwaju Tinubu against Atiku Abubakar did not come
under Atiku Abubakar’s purview of decision or his sphere of control
while in office as the Vice President of Nigeria.
If anything, Atiku Abubakar was in charge of the economy during the
period and every Nigerian can testify that, within that time, our
economy thrived to be one of the fastest growing in the world and the
purchasing power of citizens was much more higher than what obtains
today.
It is therefore very pitiable that Asiwaju has become flippant in his
desperation to please the cabal and market a bad product that President
Buhari has become before Nigerians.
It is rather unfortunate that while other respected leaders in our
country are rallying with the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to
rescue our nation from the stranglehold of undemocratic forces, Asiwaju
is busy dining with such oppressive forces and casting aspersion on
respected leaders, to the chagrin of Nigerians across the board.
From the foregoing, the PPCO challenges Asiwaju to list a single
attribute of President Buhari that qualifies him as a democrat.
By supporting President Buhari, Asiwaju has exposed his support for
nepotism, hunger, insecurity, violation of human rights, constitutional
breaches, attacks on democratic institutions, disobedience of court
orders, arbitrary arrests, illegal detention, low purchasing power of
citizens as well as other vices by which the Buhari administration is
known.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
