Atiku Is A Known Democrat, PDP Replies Tinubu

January 29, 2019

Press Statement



…Challenges Him to List Buhari’s Democratic Credentials

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO)

says its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is an established

democrat and that the resort to flippancy by Buhari campaigner, Asiwaju

Bola Tinubu, cannot detract from that fact.

The PPCO says Tinubu, in attacking Atiku Abubakar’s state of the nation

address, which embodied the concerns, fears and apprehensions of

Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s despotic tendencies, has

shown that he has finally turned his back against Nigerians because of

pecuniary interests.

We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic

actions alluded to by Asiwaju Tinubu against Atiku Abubakar did not come

under Atiku Abubakar’s purview of decision or his sphere of control

while in office as the Vice President of Nigeria.

If anything, Atiku Abubakar was in charge of the economy during the

period and every Nigerian can testify that, within that time, our

economy thrived to be one of the fastest growing in the world and the

purchasing power of citizens was much more higher than what obtains

today.

It is therefore very pitiable that Asiwaju has become flippant in his

desperation to please the cabal and market a bad product that President

Buhari has become before Nigerians.

It is rather unfortunate that while other respected leaders in our

country are rallying with the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to

rescue our nation from the stranglehold of undemocratic forces, Asiwaju

is busy dining with such oppressive forces and casting aspersion on

respected leaders, to the chagrin of Nigerians across the board.

From the foregoing, the PPCO challenges Asiwaju to list a single

attribute of President Buhari that qualifies him as a democrat.

By supporting President Buhari, Asiwaju has exposed his support for

nepotism, hunger, insecurity, violation of human rights, constitutional

breaches, attacks on democratic institutions, disobedience of court

orders, arbitrary arrests, illegal detention, low purchasing power of

citizens as well as other vices by which the Buhari administration is

known.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

