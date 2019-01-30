Atiku Is A Known Democrat, PDP Replies Tinubu

January 30, 2019 4:33 am
January 29, 2019

Press Statement


…Challenges Him to List Buhari’s Democratic Credentials

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) 
says its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is an established 
democrat and that the resort to flippancy by Buhari campaigner, Asiwaju 
Bola Tinubu, cannot detract from that fact.

The PPCO says Tinubu, in attacking Atiku Abubakar’s state of the nation 
address, which embodied the concerns, fears and apprehensions of 
Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s despotic tendencies, has 
shown that he has finally turned his back against Nigerians because of 
pecuniary interests.

We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic 
actions alluded to by Asiwaju Tinubu against Atiku Abubakar did not come 
under Atiku Abubakar’s purview of decision or his sphere of control 
while in office as the Vice President of Nigeria.

If anything, Atiku Abubakar was in charge of the economy during the 
period and every Nigerian can testify that, within that time, our 
economy thrived to be one of the fastest growing in the world and the 
purchasing power of citizens was much more higher than what obtains 
today.

It is therefore very pitiable that Asiwaju has become flippant in his 
desperation to please the cabal and market a bad product that President 
Buhari has become before Nigerians.

It is rather unfortunate that while other respected leaders in our 
country are rallying with the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to 
rescue our nation from the stranglehold of undemocratic forces, Asiwaju 
is busy dining with such oppressive forces and casting aspersion on 
respected leaders, to the chagrin of Nigerians across the board.

 From the foregoing, the PPCO challenges Asiwaju to list a single 
attribute of President Buhari that qualifies him as a democrat.

By supporting President Buhari, Asiwaju has exposed his support for 
nepotism, hunger, insecurity, violation of human rights, constitutional 
breaches, attacks on democratic institutions, disobedience of court 
orders, arbitrary arrests, illegal detention, low purchasing power of 
citizens as well as other vices by which the Buhari administration is 
known.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

