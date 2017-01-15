Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a new political party known as Alliance for Feminine Agenda (AFA) has been born in Abuja, at the weekend, with some yet to be unveiled former first ladies and ex-governors behind the move.

Already, a former spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Chief Denis Aghauya, a prominent chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Abdullahi Jabi, a prominent politician Hajia Halima Turaki, a well known lawyer Barrister Florence Wogu, Gladys Abubakar, Hajia Binta Umar, Hajia Gambo Abubakar, Hajia Jumai Lawal Yusuf, Princes Thomas among others were at the inaugural meeting held in Abuja at the weekend.

The party, which had in attendance other prominent members from all the 36 state of the federation and FCT, has, however, said it is reaching out to prominent Nigerians women and men like former first lady Patience Jonathan, former Minister of Finance Okonjo Iweala, former Minister of Petroleum Allison Madueke, and many other women to join the feminine party.

The new political party has also agreed to approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the next 7 days for registration.

Speaking on the ideology of the yet to be registered political party, Chief Denis Aghauya, who presided over the meeting said: “It is an ideology driven by women in alliance with the men and youth to ensure justice, equity and unity for the purpose of achieving a new dawn in the polity so that we can achieve an ideal society different from what we have witnessed since the independent of Nigeria.”

For Hajia Halima Turaki, the founder of Voice of Women in Nigeria Leadership Initiative, the party when register will bring on board an ideology with “the role of a mother who help when the situation is at the critical stage. The current political parties have failed us and the country is in dare need of mothers help.”

She said it will also be part of the party’s policies to put an end to agitations for 35 percent affirmative for women, believing that both men and women should be equal in running the affairs of a nation.

Also speaking, another prominent member Barrister Florence Wogu, revealed that when the party comes on board it will pursue the idea of Part-time legislature, adding that “It is part of our plans to have all the lawmakers having offices at their various constituencies and only have to come to Abuja whenever the need arises for meetings.

“Women should not be relegated to the ground. We don’t believe in affirmative action. Both men and women should be equal.”

“Our idea is to put food on the table for everybody, we should identify the potency of children, provide quality education for them and engage their minds with productive thinking, “she said.

They have, however, set-up four sub-committees which include: Manifestos committee, Contact and Mobilisation, Finance and Constitution committee to make it activities going smoothly.