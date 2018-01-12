2019: I Will Redress All Injustices Against Imo People – Frank Nneji

By Austin Echefu

Governorship aspirant in Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance ( APGA) and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of ABC Transport Company PLC, Chief Frank Nneji, said he is running for governorship in 2019 because he wants to adress all the injustices meted against the people of Imo State under the Okoeocha led administration, adding that Imo people are alienated from the government.

Addressing the State Executive of APGA during a meeting at the party office in Owerri on Thursday, Chief Nneji said that whereas everybody is free to choose a political party of his choice, his choice of APGA was because only political party presents a candidate for election.

He said: “As a concerned and responsive citizen of Imo State, who has spent all my life here in the bosom of my people and made Imo the base of my lifetime investment, I can no longer be at ease and watch: The unprecedented polarization and alienation of our people by our own government… The increasing socio-psychological trauma inflicted on our people daily… The total collapse of our health system… Internally displaced traders, businessmen and shop owners turned destitute… The total collapse of the state civil service and public bureaucracy… The deepening greed and avarice gone out of control”.

He promised to embark on Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Redress if he becomes governor.

He said: “Armed with a clearly articulated manifesto and a comprehensive plan of action for rebuilding Imo, we will provide necessary and initial hearts and minds palliatives to restore comfort to the afflicted, hope to the hopeless and accommodation to the disenfranchised”.

He noted that “These measures will go further to bring Reconciliation to Imolites who have been polarized, aggrieved and alienated by the system, Rehabilitation to those who have been afflicted by physical, mental and psychological trauma and Redress to all those who have suffered injustice and injury”.

He also admonished APGA not to be like the PDP and APC, warning that any political party or government that does not identify with the aspirations of the people dies suddenly.