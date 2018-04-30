DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019 Election: APGA Will Spring Surprises In Nasarawa State

Rabiu Omaku Doma

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Nasarawa State, Labaran Maku has said that the party has a better chance to produce a corrective Government that would end the anguish, agony people of the State are passing through.

The National Secretary of the party stated this while commissioning billboards constructed by his teaming supporters in Akurba, Angwan Rare, Kireyi, Gidan Abu and Gidan Mai Akuya all in Nasarawa South senatorial district.

Maku assured party followers of the party’s commitment to ensure the whisk away the governorship ticket from the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.

“We will make sure we clinch the 13 Local Governments in 2019 general election”.

“The high turnout of loyalist to receive us is an indication, it might not surprise you that APGA would beat the ruling APC”.

Maku disclosed that the massive turn out of people of Nasarawa South senatorial district is a revelation of the truth about Nasarawa State which is a clear demonstration of our success in 2015.governorship election before we were robbed of our mandate”.

“That will manifest in 2019 because governor Al-Makura did not delivered any of his campaign promises to the electoral “.

“In 2015 election we won 9 Local Governments, if not the criminals that upturn our mandate”.