Kwara Bye-Election: PDP Cautions Buhari To Stop Using Police For Politics

November 13, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned President Muhammadu

Buhari to perish the on-going plot to use the police as a tool to

intimidate voters and rig the Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal

Constituency by-election, in Kwara State, scheduled for Saturday.

The party cautioned President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress

(APC) to bear in mind that such a plot will be a direct invitation to

crisis, as the people of Kwara State are already fully rallied behind

the PDP in firm resistance and to dismantle all APC rigging machinery at

the polls.

Having realized that there is no way they can win in any election in

Kwara state, after being rejected by the people, the APC and the Buhari

Presidency are bent on manipulating the electoral process, including

using our security agencies, particularly, the police against the will

of the people.

The PDP is privy to clandestine meetings at the Presidency, where APC

leaders handed down orders to the police high command to compromise the

security architecture in Kwara state by transferring the District Police

Officers (DPOs) in the nine police districts of the Federal Constituency

and replacing them with officers believed to be pliable to instructions

to execute the APC’s rigging script in the election.

Moreover, the people of Kwara state already have details of the brief

handed to the new DPOs, including providing cover for APC thugs procured

to unleash violence on voters and PDP supporters, snatch ballot boxes

and disrupt elections in certain areas as well as to alter election

results to favour of the APC candidate.

The people are also aware of the directives to harass, intimidate,

arrest, and detain indigenes of Kwara state, and to provide cover for

the importation of aliens from other areas by the APC to participate in

the election.

The PDP therefore cautions the APC and their team of compromised

security and electoral officials to retrace their steps or face the full

wrath of the people of Kwara state, particularly, those in

Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency, who are now at full

alert and completely rallied to protect their political territory and to

defend their votes to the end with every means available to them as free

citizens under the law.

It is a settled fact that Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal

Constituency and indeed, Kwara state, remains the stronghold of the PDP.

Our candidate, Saheed Alatishe, enjoys the support of the overwhelming

majority of the people and they are not ready to yield their mandate to

any other person, no matter the level of intimidation or threat from the

enemies of democracy.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

