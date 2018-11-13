Kwara Bye-Election: PDP Cautions Buhari To Stop Using Police For Politics

November 13, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned President Muhammadu
Buhari to perish the on-going plot to use the police as a tool to
intimidate voters and rig the Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal
Constituency by-election, in Kwara State, scheduled for Saturday.
The party cautioned President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress
(APC) to bear in mind that such a plot will be a direct invitation to
crisis, as the people of Kwara State are already fully rallied behind
the PDP in firm resistance and to dismantle all APC rigging machinery at
the polls.
Having realized that there is no way they can win in any election in
Kwara state, after being rejected by the people, the APC and the Buhari
Presidency are bent on manipulating the electoral process, including
using our security agencies, particularly, the police against the will
of the people.
The PDP is privy to clandestine meetings at the Presidency, where APC
leaders handed down orders to the police high command to compromise the
security architecture in Kwara state by transferring the District Police
Officers (DPOs) in the nine police districts of the Federal Constituency
and replacing them with officers believed to be pliable to instructions
to execute the APC’s rigging script in the election.
Moreover, the people of Kwara state already have details of the brief
handed to the new DPOs, including providing cover for APC thugs procured
to unleash violence on voters and PDP supporters, snatch ballot boxes
and disrupt elections in certain areas as well as to alter election
results to favour of the APC candidate.
The people are also aware of the directives to harass, intimidate,
arrest, and detain indigenes of Kwara state, and to provide cover for
the importation of aliens from other areas by the APC to participate in
the election.
The PDP therefore cautions the APC and their team of compromised
security and electoral officials to retrace their steps or face the full
wrath of the people of Kwara state, particularly, those in
Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency, who are now at full
alert and completely rallied to protect their political territory and to
defend their votes to the end with every means available to them as free
citizens under the law.
It is a settled fact that Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal
Constituency and indeed, Kwara state, remains the stronghold of the PDP.
Our candidate, Saheed Alatishe, enjoys the support of the overwhelming
majority of the people and they are not ready to yield their mandate to
any other person, no matter the level of intimidation or threat from the
enemies of democracy.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
