Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Heir to the British throne, Prince Cjarles, and his wife, Camilla, have arrived Nigeria as part of their tour of West Africa.

This was contained in a tweet by the Clarence House.

The tweet reads, “Their Royal Highnesses have arrived in Nigeria as they continue their Royal Tour of West Africa.”

153 total views, 153 views today