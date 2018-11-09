APC Has Rescued Nigeria From The Rot She Was Plunged Into By The PDP- Governor Okorocha

PRESS STATEMENT

The Southeast leader of the APC, His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha has praised the governing Party for successfully rescuing Nigeria from the rot she was plunged into by several years of PDP’s misrule. The governor credited this achievement to the tenacious patriotism, transparency and purposeful leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The All Progressives Congress has done so well in such a short time to pull Nigeria out of the rot of poverty, corruption and joblessness, which the careless years of the PDP plunged her into. Nigerians now have better lives, better jobs and indeed better security and public office holders are now afraid to steal.” The governor explained.

The governor also went ahead to assure that the APC shall not only retain all the States it won in the 2015 general elections, but shall win more States as well as more legislative seats in the coming elections.

“Nigerians know that the APC has done well and they shall be rewarding them with higher votes in 2019. Being an APC member is a thing of pride and I urge you all to wear the badge of your membership with pride.”

The governor stated this while speaking to some members of the APC State Working Committee, candidates of the Party in Imo State and few Party stakeholders. He encouraged them to remain steadfast in their support for the Party.

The above is the strict opinion of the governor on the performance of the APC and the general public is therefore requested to please discountenance a fictitious report published on an online medium, Dailypost, where the governor was falsely quoted as saying that the “APC is Responsible For What Nigerians are Going Through”. This report is not only false, but also mischievous, as the governor did not visit the State House in Abuja today, neither did he speak to any State House correspondent.

We urge the Dailypost to cross-check their facts properly before going public with same, especially, in this critical period in Nigeria’s democratic journey. The editorial board should understand that they are equal partners in the task of steadying Nigeria’s democratic ship and they can only do this by informing the people accurately through responsible journalism.

Signed,

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones

State Publicity Secretary

APC, Imo State.

