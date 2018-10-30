Russia Federation, UAE Partner NNPC For Oil, Gas Development

By 247ureports
86 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
October 30, 2018 10:45 pm
Tagged as
Related

Martyrs Killed At Zuba By The Army Laid To Rest

Soldiers Deployed In N.E. Not Begging For Food Or Money – FG

Kaduna Central: Shehu Sani Emerges PRP Senatorial Candidate

We’re Ready To Pay New Minimum Wage, Obaseki Assures Workers

Okorocha’s Planned Protest Against APC, Presidency Fails

Child Abuse: Benue Demand Justice For Ochanya

Kogi Women Plan 1.2 Million-Man March For Atiku

Dahiru Bauchi Denies His Death Rumor, Seek For Peace In Kaduna

Russia Federation, UAE Partner NNPC For Oil, Gas Development

 

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates have expressed their readiness to expand their scope of partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the upstream, midstream, downstream and services sectors to further boost their various economies.

Speaking after a working visit to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Alexey Shebarshin, said the proposed synergy was for the betterment of the indigenous people of Russia and Nigeria.

His Excellency Shebarshin said the visit was to consolidate the collaboration and partnership with NNPC in ensuring the growth and development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry for collective interests.

He said: “With deep thanks and appreciation of further cooperation between the Russia Oil and Gas Companies and NNPC that will bring positive results of our joint cooperation,” Ambassador Shebarshin affirmed.

The Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria stated that the two countries have had a long history and would continue to expand their business interests as part of efforts to improve the standard of living of citizens.

Speaking in a similar vein during his courtesy call to Dr. Baru, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Obaid Mohammed Aitaffag, said his country would continue to partner with the NNPC in the development of the downstream and services sector of the petroleum sector.

“It was a pleasure to meet the NNPC team led by Dr. Baru. I hope that our discussion brings closer ties between UAE and Nigeria in the areas of Oil and Gas,” Aitaffag stated.

It would be recalled that the Russian Federation, as an oil producing nation, joined other countries that make up the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the landmark declaration of cooperation to stabilize global supply of oil to the international market.

92 total views, 35 views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Soldiers Deployed In N.E. Not Begging For Food Or Money – FG
Next Article >
Martyrs Killed At Zuba By The Army Laid To Rest
About the Author

Leave A Response