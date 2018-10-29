Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

October 29, 2018

Press Statement

Renewed Smear Campaign On Atiku Won’t Help You, PDP Tells APC, Buhari Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks the All Progressives Congress

(APC) and the Buhari Presidency on their renewed smear campaign against

its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying these shenanigans

will be of no avail as Nigerians have resolved to elect Atiku as

President come February, 2019 due to his proven leadership capacity.

PDP notes that the woeful performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in

office will remain the referendum for the 2019 presidential election no

matter the attempts to use hirelings to change national discuss.

It is instructive for the APC to accept the reality that our candidate,

Atiku, enjoys support of Nigerians across the board for his credibility,

forthrightness and capacity to deliver.

The party said it is shameful that instead of channeling the nation’s

resources to productive ventures, the APC and the Presidency have

remained fixated on Atiku Abubakar, even when it has become clear that

Nigerians can no longer be deceived, having seen through their lies,

fabrications and beguilments.

Nigerians are also aware that since the emergence of Atiku as our

Presidential candidate; the attendant spontaneous jubilation across the

country and massive influx of millions of supporters into our party, the

Presidency has been on panic mode, knowing that President Buhari is no

match for our candidate.

Also, having failed in the attempt to paint and label Atiku as corrupt,

the APC has now started creating seemingly independent groups to

commence a fresh attack on the personal image of our candidate.

Already, the PDP is privy to the procurement of certain devious groups

and individuals, who have been paid millions of naira, to attempt to

directly impugn on the character and reputation of our candidate with a

view to bringing him to public disrepute ahead of the elections.

The PDP is aware of how two top officials of the APC, two Presidential

aides and two APC governors have been detailed to coordinate this agenda

against our candidate.

Their strategies include using the procured groups and hirelings to

release strings of fabrications against our candidate ahead of the

elections.

The PDP therefore counsels the APC and the Buhari Presidency to get

ready to face an imminent electoral indignation and defeat from

Nigerians as rewards for their basket of unfulfilled promises and empty

scorecards.

These desperate plots to divert attention from manifest failures and

incompetence in governance will not work.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

