October 29, 2018
Press Statement
Renewed Smear Campaign On Atiku Won’t Help You, PDP Tells APC, Buhari Presidency
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks the All Progressives Congress
(APC) and the Buhari Presidency on their renewed smear campaign against
its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying these shenanigans
will be of no avail as Nigerians have resolved to elect Atiku as
President come February, 2019 due to his proven leadership capacity.
PDP notes that the woeful performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in
office will remain the referendum for the 2019 presidential election no
matter the attempts to use hirelings to change national discuss.
It is instructive for the APC to accept the reality that our candidate,
Atiku, enjoys support of Nigerians across the board for his credibility,
forthrightness and capacity to deliver.
The party said it is shameful that instead of channeling the nation’s
resources to productive ventures, the APC and the Presidency have
remained fixated on Atiku Abubakar, even when it has become clear that
Nigerians can no longer be deceived, having seen through their lies,
fabrications and beguilments.
Nigerians are also aware that since the emergence of Atiku as our
Presidential candidate; the attendant spontaneous jubilation across the
country and massive influx of millions of supporters into our party, the
Presidency has been on panic mode, knowing that President Buhari is no
match for our candidate.
Also, having failed in the attempt to paint and label Atiku as corrupt,
the APC has now started creating seemingly independent groups to
commence a fresh attack on the personal image of our candidate.
Already, the PDP is privy to the procurement of certain devious groups
and individuals, who have been paid millions of naira, to attempt to
directly impugn on the character and reputation of our candidate with a
view to bringing him to public disrepute ahead of the elections.
The PDP is aware of how two top officials of the APC, two Presidential
aides and two APC governors have been detailed to coordinate this agenda
against our candidate.
Their strategies include using the procured groups and hirelings to
release strings of fabrications against our candidate ahead of the
elections.
The PDP therefore counsels the APC and the Buhari Presidency to get
ready to face an imminent electoral indignation and defeat from
Nigerians as rewards for their basket of unfulfilled promises and empty
scorecards.
These desperate plots to divert attention from manifest failures and
incompetence in governance will not work.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
86 total views, 86 views today