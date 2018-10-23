President Buhari Pleads For Calm Over Nnamdi Kanu

October 23, 2018
State House Press Release

 

President Buhari Pleads For Calm Over Nnamdi Kanu

The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.

 

Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and other countries.

 

The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.

 

Nigerians have nothing to fear from this.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 23, 2018

