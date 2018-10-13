October 13, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Rejects Buhari’s Travel Ban on 50 Nigerians ..Says It Is Full Blown Fascism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects in its entirety, attempt by

the Buhari Presidency to foist a full-blown fascism on our country,

beginning with the placement of illegal travel restrictions on

Nigerians.



The party said this draconian step is clearly targeted at members of theopposition parties, perceived political enemies of President MuhammaduBuhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the businesscommunity, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditionalrulers, who are perceived to be averse to President Buhari’s re-electionbid.

The PDP further notes that this “decree” is a direct clampdown on our

democratic order and an overthrow of rights of our citizenry as

guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians on the

claims of resisting travel restrictions.

The whole world can now see how fascism is fast taking over our

democracy and judicial system and how the Buhari administration, by

fiat, has directly ordered that citizens be secretly trailed, their

movements and financial transactions restricted by government agencies,

without recourse to due process of the law.

While the PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency has gone into panic mode

since the popular emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential

candidate and the spontaneous jubilation his emergence has evoked across

the country, the party maintains that the resort to total clamp down on

the opposition and our supporters will be totally unacceptable.

What this means is that all Nigerians, particularly, opposition members,

members of the business community and religious leaders, have become

endangered and stand the risk of state violence under the All

Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The PDP therefore alerts the international community to hold the Buhari

Presidency responsible should any harm befall any opposition leader, key

members of the business community and religious leaders across the

country as we march towards the 2019 general elections.

Finally, the repositioned PDP invites all to note how the APC and the

Buhari Presidency are pushing our nation to the brinks but restates that

no amount of intimidation, harassment and foisting of fascism will deter

Nigerians from their determination to rally on the platform of the PDP

to oust the incompetent, anti-people and repressive APC administration,

come 2019.

This nightmare must end on May 29, 2019!

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

