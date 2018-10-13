October 13, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Rejects Buhari’s Travel Ban on 50 Nigerians ..Says It Is Full Blown Fascism
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects in its entirety, attempt by
the Buhari Presidency to foist a full-blown fascism on our country,
beginning with the placement of illegal travel restrictions on
Nigerians.
The party said this draconian step is clearly targeted at members of the
opposition parties, perceived political enemies of President Muhammadu
Buhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business
community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional
rulers, who are perceived to be averse to President Buhari’s re-election
bid.
The PDP further notes that this “decree” is a direct clampdown on our
democratic order and an overthrow of rights of our citizenry as
guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians on the
claims of resisting travel restrictions.
The whole world can now see how fascism is fast taking over our
democracy and judicial system and how the Buhari administration, by
fiat, has directly ordered that citizens be secretly trailed, their
movements and financial transactions restricted by government agencies,
without recourse to due process of the law.
While the PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency has gone into panic mode
since the popular emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential
candidate and the spontaneous jubilation his emergence has evoked across
the country, the party maintains that the resort to total clamp down on
the opposition and our supporters will be totally unacceptable.
What this means is that all Nigerians, particularly, opposition members,
members of the business community and religious leaders, have become
endangered and stand the risk of state violence under the All
Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
The PDP therefore alerts the international community to hold the Buhari
Presidency responsible should any harm befall any opposition leader, key
members of the business community and religious leaders across the
country as we march towards the 2019 general elections.
Finally, the repositioned PDP invites all to note how the APC and the
Buhari Presidency are pushing our nation to the brinks but restates that
no amount of intimidation, harassment and foisting of fascism will deter
Nigerians from their determination to rally on the platform of the PDP
to oust the incompetent, anti-people and repressive APC administration,
come 2019.
This nightmare must end on May 29, 2019!
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
193 total views, 7 views today