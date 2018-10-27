Atiku Attends Yearly Executive Education Classes, Son Reveals

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has been improving himself and his entire family, through annual executive education on family values, building corporate governance in family businesses and related topics, it has been revealed.

Mustapha Atiku Abubakar, son of the PDP presidential standard bearer, made the revelation on social media on Friday. He recalls joining these family retreats, which have become an annual ritual for the entire Atiku Abubakar family, as early as when he was only 12 years.

Mustapha, tweeting under the handle @HHMustaphaAA was responding to a Twitter thread of a Tweet chat by Henry Okelue, @4eyedmonk, who was mischievously alluding that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2019 Presidential poll, may have had his last self development education 49 years ago. (See link https://twitter.com/HHMustaphaAA/status/1055874002110038016)

Mustapha explained how much Atiku Abubakar, their father had taught himself and ensured that his children and wards kept a steady growth not only in their academic work, but also about entrepreneurial management in a family run organisation.

“…I was 12 the first time I accompanied my Dad for an Executive Education class. Every year, the family goes into a retreat with lectures from world class teachers and Professors…” “…For 10 years or so, we have all attended this compulsory family retreat, where I’ve learned probably more than school or a classroom has been able to teach me… “, Mustapha recalls.

Whilst naming Professor Gimeno, a Spanish Professor of Family Business as one of his favourites, Mustapha tweeted he particularly was enthralled by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), in a lecture as recent as last year’s family retreat.

Mustapha gave an insight into what only family members may know about Atiku Abubakar, when he revealed that the Waziri Adamawa had to even take an education on Academic Writing just so as to keep proper tabs on the academic work of his children, and also took classes on Public Policy so as to do a personal review of his Public Policy initiatives.

“… I learned more about building corporate governance in family businesses and realized why my father placed so many rules even I sometimes found uncomfortable in the family businesses…”, he said.

Given the responses on the tweet by Henry Okelue on his handle @4eyedmonk, it appears Mr. Okelue may have been attempting to compare Atiku Abubakar’s self development status to that of President Muhammadu Buhari who many Nigerians have recently begun calling on, to clear a cloud of questions bothering on his educational qualifications.

Atiku Abubakar will face off with Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and several other candidates of other political parties in the presidential election slated for February 2019.

