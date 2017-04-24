Spiderweb Security company in Bauchi ‎has sacked one thousand three hundred and fifty workers including

women.

The staff lamented twenty four months of non-payment of their salaries and termination of their appointment by the management of the company.

Speaking to journalist in Bauchi, the chairman, Concerned Staff of Spiderweb Security, Danjuma Ayuba Babaji said that the management of the company has told them not to wear their uniforms from May 1st, 2017 because their appointment has been terminated verbally.

According to him, about 1,350 staff were affected as only 600 out of 1,950 staff will be retained by the company to work in six local government areas of the state.

The local governments to be retained by the security outfit were, Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri and Toro.

Babaji added that their supervisors had already been sacked earlier through termination letters while in their case, the management informed them‎ verbally about their disengagement.

He further informed that the disengaged staff have not been paid for two years by the company and had ‎written letters of complain to the state government and even met some of its officials including the state deputy governor, Engineer Nuhu Gidado.

“I lamented that due to the refusal of the company to pay them, they have been going through difficult times as they cannot take care of their families or pay their rents”.

He noted that some of their colleagues who were employed, trained and rehabilitated – and had abandoned their criminal activities had now gone back to their ‎old habits which he said will not be good for the society.

When contacted, the Bauchi State operations officer of Spiderweb Security‎, Captain Dauda Maishanu confirmed that the company had laid off the said staff comprising of supervisors and other staff.

Maishanu who spoke on telephone said that the staff were laid off because the operations of the company have been handed over to two security companies by the state government.

He added that a meeting was held to look into the issue of payment of entitlements of the laid off staff who have not been paid for 20 months.

He said that the company only owe them twenty months salaries not twenty four as claimed by staffs.

He said the company would settle their debts ‎very soon.