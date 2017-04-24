Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that Nigerians did

not elect General Muhammadu Buhari to function as “Friday President”,

adding that he (Buhari) was now acting more like a ceremonial and

part-time President.

The governor, who said he was glad that his constructive criticism was

getting to the President and his handlers, noted that it was not

enough for the President of a country like Nigeria to be seen in

public only while attending Friday Jumat service at the Presidential

Villa, videos of his activities should be made public too.

Speaking on Sunday, through his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said it was

necessary for Nigerians to be properly informed about the well-being

of their president.

He accused some close allies of the President of deliberately

shielding him and preventing him from attending to his health so as to

continue to run the government on the basis of “Mr President has

directed” even when the President did not direct anything.

“That’s why Nigerians are told every day that the President said this

and that with the President neither speaking directly nor attending

any official function. This is not good for the image of a country

like Nigeria that is struggling to get out of economic recession,” the

governor said.

Governor Fayose, who said by virtue of the his old age, the President

could be susceptible to illness, advised that “President Buhari should

rather be allowed to take proper care of his health while the Vice

President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo acts constitutionally as the president.

“However, it is doubtful if those cabals that are obviously running

their own Presidency within President Buhari’s Presidency will allow

him to take a long vacation, probably outside Nigeria to take care of

himself.”

The governor insisted that Nigerians must hear the voice of their

President and see him physically, not through surrogates or the cabal

operating behind the scene.

“It is only when the President is seen and heard physically that

Nigerians will believe that they are not being ruled by a part-time

and ceremonial president, whose powers are being exercised on his

behalf by some cabal,” he said.