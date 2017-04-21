• Kano Emir has never played to the gallery, he is no hypocrite – Palace sources

You could liken Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to the lion king. Like a sovereign of the jungle to whom the pride defers and for whose sake the lioness stalks and hunts lower animals, Sanusi enjoys wonderful perks; all thanks to the throne he occupies.

But a palace source argued that HRH Sanusi is today a recipient of innumerable favours because of his past generosity to friends and associates. This probably explains his access to wealth and luxuries befitting of royalty and the privileged class.

Just recently, the social media was agog with news of Sanusi’s two Rolls Royce. Several commentators and critics believed he bought it with emirate money and thus vigilantly flayed him for grandstanding on crucial issues affecting the north. Among other things, they accuse Sanusi of living in obscene luxury and having the guts to accuse the northern elite of insensitivity to the commoner’s plight.

Sanusi’s comments on gender equality and almajiri kids particularly drew flak but a palace source has responded claiming the noble Emir wasn’t grandstanding or playing to the gallery.

According to the Kano Palace source, “The two Rolls Royce they talk about were never bought with emirate money. Emirs traditionally have friends and well wishers who buy some of these cars.

“Ado Bayero’s limos were mainly from Aminu Dantata, Isiaka Rabiu, Fernandez and Sani Abacha. Sanusi’s white Rolls Royce was given to him by an old friend Kola Kareem. The black other was given by another old friend, who was his classmate at ABU in 1977, Bola Shagaya.”

The insider said Sanusi did not spend a kobo in the purchase of the exotic cars and the allegations of financial probes are “non-existent”.

The insider adds that “the council has never bought a ticket for any of the emir’s foreign trips and in fact on almost all of them he buys the tickets and pays accommodation for the two title holders who accompany him, even though it is council’s responsibility”.

“His Highness has never chartered a jet but if he needs a private jet he has many friends, and when he calls one of them and they arrange it happily: Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Segun Agbaje, Aiboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Dauda Lawal, Wale Tinubu, Shagaya.

Anytime he needs a plane, one of these obliges and he doesn’t pay and the royal council does not pay.”

Source: http://www.thecapital.ng/?p=16627