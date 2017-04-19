The Senator Representing Bauchi South at the National Assembly Senator Ali Wakili has lost confidence on the leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State saying leadership have failed the party in total in the state.

Senator Wakili stated this yesterday while interacting with journalists at his residents in Bauchi

He said the APC environment in the state was no longer conducive for its members

‎Wakili allege that leadership of the party in the state have succeeded in creating division among members, stakeholders, loyalties and the elected officials in the state.

“That is why you always witnessed resignation from position, removal of party executives randomly from the state, local government and the wards level any how across the state” he said

“I believe that is what inform the decision of the APC National working Committee to set up a reconciliation committee under the leadership of Senator Chris Ngigi ,that means the atmosphere is not conducive for the members of the party in the state” Wakili said

Senator Ali said “our prayers is for the committee to be just in the proceedings and carry all members along including its elected representatives must be treated equally, all we want is justice. Everybody should be given level playing ground”.

He said that if this issues on the ground are not settle amicable the party would face a serious challenges in 2019.

“I am surprised that members of same party have became opposition to each other instead of other political parties and by the time that other political parties would come out to challenge us who would defend us because our house is not in order”.