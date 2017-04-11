…Says postponement of National Convention shameful

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that if he is given opportunity o lead the party, “I can run APC better that the current national chairman, Chief John Oyegun.”

Comrade Frank also said until Chief Oyegun resign as the party’s national chairman, “I don’t think the party can progress with this present situation.”

In a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja, Frank described as shamful the reports credited to Chief Oyegun confirming the indefinite postponement of its mini national convention.

According to Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution which state that the National Convention of the Party shall be held once in Two (2) years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least fourteen (14) days notice given to members eligible to attend.

Also, the constitution provides that the National Executive Committee may summon an emergency National Convention at any time provided at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all members eligible to attend.

Responding to the development according to the statement, Comrade Frank said: “I have said it in the past that if I am given opportunity I can run APC better than Oyegun. His leadership has failed. How can NWC under him fixed a date for national convention when they knew they didn’t have money? Who did they conault before thy picked that date? This is shamful, now they are coming back to reverse the date. It means they are not prepared.

“But if this National Convention does not hold it means the National Working Committee has breached the constitution of the party because the party law is very clear on when the convention should hold.

“Nobody will trust Chief Oyegun because of his mismanagement of party fund in the past and that is why our governors cannot release money for the party.

“Like before, I’m still warning that unless Chief Oyegun resign as APC national chairman, I don’t think the party can progress with this present situation.”

Timi Frank, while calling on other prominent members to speak up before the situation get out of hands stated further that: “the postponement of convention has shown that even as a party we can not keep our own word. So, how do you expect Nigerians to trust the party.

“I’m calling on prominent members of the party who are still keeping quiet to speak up or else, this mismanagement might lead the party to unexpected end.