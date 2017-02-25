A Ghanaian nanny was beheaded/killed in Saudi Arabia because the baby she was taking care of fell down the stairs. Without court ruling, instant justice was meted to her from the father with police looking on.
The name of the nanny is believe to be Boatema.
May she rest in peace
22 comments
Lalia Bint ABdul Muttalib Basin was a Burmese woman, check the net.
I think Saudi is the most babaric country mascuarading as a civilized country. As the host of the holy city, one would wonder what role religion has on the Saudi syche. Is this justice by any measure? There are no words to describe this achaic, retrogressive, and redundant act.
Have no words. Then you ask yourself where is the so called loving God in all this! I honestly don’t believe the human race has redemption. We are just selfdestructing and it looks like there is no way back.
believe me, Jesus, not religion is the way out. He loves you died for you
Religion provides a good cover for the wickedness inside a man. Everything is justified under religion. A life without Christ is in crisis. I have always known that What will destroy this so-called religion is right inside it. It is a matter of time.
Religion provides a good cover for the wickedness inside a man. Everything is justified under religion. A life without Christ is in crisis. I have always known that What will destroy this so-called religion is right inside it. It is a matter of time.
While the people whom we call our leaders or misleaders in this case enjoy the splendor of being in power, they have subjected thier voters to such brutality because they cannot think of innovative means of creating gainful employment for the population. And this is because they thrive in corruption and killing and condemning Thier own race like they are savages in Thier own countries. African leaders need to start thinking or a lot of young resourceful women and men are going to be wasted just like this one. It’s ironical that some of these so called “export of labour” which is actually slave trade is perpetuated by the very people who are voted to serve and protect us and they are backed by the very foolish presidents we who even in most cases steal Thier way to the state houses and all this is in the name of “entrepreneurship”. How I wish we can also have a chance to brutally behead one of them again for the them to realise that having such wicked policies is bad. We need to rise up as the population and stop worshipping these Devils who call themselves our leader but yet steal from us. Most of them even keep money in these very countries that persecute us instead of investing it in our countries in Africa to create jobs.
In a normal society the whole country and other neighboring countries that have values won’t allow this wicked act go unpunished regardless of the manipulative religion ideology. This barbaric act of killing will lead to WAR or that man and all that was present at the scene of this crime must face prosecution. e.g to name a few countries that will never let this go down without justice for the deceased; FRANCE, GERMANY, UK, USA, even TURKEY or Australia won’t take that.
v.sad! you wonder why in the whole world, black nationals are always been treated inhumanely.
If only Africans will build stronger military.the world respected countries who have stronger military or nuclear capabilities. African can only develop if they will come together to build the most powerful army. Bear in mind by gun were enslave n colonize n now by a powerful military are been manipulated. The Arabs individual will not f**k up with US, UK or France like this because they know they will come for them but Africans area nobody because we are always begging. Is time we need to build powerful military to protect our resources. If you want to live in peace n be respected prepare for war n no dog will come f**k up with your resources. The World will respect us if only we can achieve this goal” powerful military” by land, on sea, in the air, under the earth. Without this we will always be ponch bag for the world..we need to put our resources together n stop standing still looking at NATO doing anything they want to one of us. African is a land of savages in their mind, till we come powerful we are nobody.
If only African will build stronger military.the world respected countries who have stronger military or nuclear capabilities. African can only develop if they will come together to build the most powerful army. Bear in mind by gun we were enslave n colonize n now by a powerful military we are been manipulated. The Arabs individual will not f**k up with US, UK or France like this because they know they will come for them but Africans will never stand up for their people. Is time we need to build powerful military to protect our resources. If you want to live in peace n be respected, prepare for war n no dog will come f**k up with your resources. The World will respect us if only we can achieve this goal” powerful military” by land, on sea, in the air, under the earth. Without this we will always be ponch bag for the world..we need to put our resources together n stop standing still looking at NATO doing anything they want to one of us. African is a land of savages in their mind, till we become powerful we are nobody.
We need to start a crusade of exposure and isolation for these brutal Arabs.
They are already in danger with Israel but we Africans keep condemning Israel and side with these killers.
Many young women from Africa taken under the guise of working as house-helps end up as brutalised as sex workers.
I would like to start an awareness website where I will post all stories relating to this matter and take up the issue with the UN.
Enough is enough
count me in Sakwa
these are demons in Kanzus. they dont even know who Allah is. if their Allah is a creator, why did he create blacks, or he was drunk that night
Definitely! We Afrikans need to stop giving these savages our resources! Arabs were the first to trade Afrikans internationally, how do we expect people who view us as subhuman to treat us with any dignity! Afrikans continue to travel to these places for trade stupid’destination’ celebrations, ridiculous pilgrimages etc. I am so angry at those we call leaders who because of the trinkets they gain, allow their people to be treated worse than cattle. This is not the first we have heard of atrocities committed upon our people by a race of roaches. ENOUGH!!! Where is the AU? CUT all dealings with these monsters!
Your feelings is what most sensible race shared, but we Africans are so gullible and the messed up corrupt leaders of blind won’t do jack about it. The other nutters between us will now put the deceptive unrealistic ideology of worshiping God or claiming ALLAH can be better appeased by going to Saudi Arabia where they detest the best of any black man as a justification of been indifference to the Execution.
Kindly start the website. This is heart wrenching! I am with you Sakwa
She is not a Ghanaian. Her name is Lalia Bint ABdul Muttalib Basin. She was executed for child molestation.
What proves that she’s not a Ghanaian? Are there not Ghanaians with full Arabic names?
I will support you.
This i brutal and wrong, but it is not a Ghanaian that is beheaded
http://shoebat.com/2015/01/15/video-woman-gets-beheaded-middle-street-right-public-view/
The sad reality is that historically, the Arab world has never recognized dark skinned people as fellow humans. They can deny this all the way to Jericho is what I know to be the thruth.
The Arabs were the first to start black slavery. their first post was in where you call Sudan. Sudan meant ‘land of black’ the major slave depot to the Arab world. There came a time when the Arab world got scared about the rising numbers and popularity of blacks in their land. What did they do? They committed GENOCIDE on them just to reduce their numbers, ask Minister Louis Fararkhan. He once confronted the Arab world on this. How many of us still remember what the Janjaweed did to the South Sudanese before independence?
Folks we can only get the respect from people like these according to how we present ourselves in the BLACK WORLD, ECONIMICALLY, FINANCIALLY and EDUCATIONALLY. In the mind of an average Arab, down inside him, there is little the black person is worth to him other than a SLAVE!
Absolutely. Love this response!