Abia LG Chairman affirms commitment to discourage Female Genital Mutilation

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

The Chairman of Obingwa Local Government, Abia State , Hon. Maxwell Nwadike has affirmed a strong commitment to discourage Female Genital Mutilation.

Nwadike made the pledge during the event marking the commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Obingwa Local Government Area.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. The practice has no health benefits for girls and women and can result in severe bleeding and problems urinating, and later cysts, menstrual difficulties, infections, as well as complications in childbirth and increased risk of newborn deaths.

The practice of FGM is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights of girls and women. It reflects deep-rooted inequality between the sexes and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against girls and women. It is nearly always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children. The practice also violates a person’s right to health, security and physical integrity; the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment; and the right to life, in instances when the procedure results in death.

While commending the wife of Abia State Governor, ,Her Excellency, Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, for her unrelenting efforts in promoting awareness on the dangers FGM, Nwadike emphasized the need for a cultural shift on the subject, and encouraged the adoption of alternative rites of passage that promote the well-being and dignity of women and girls.

He pledged to support initiatives aimed at eradicating FGM and urged well- meaning Nigerians to join forces in the fight against this harmful practice.