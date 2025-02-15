PDP Bauchi State Chairman Swears in New State Working Committee, Urges Diligence and Dedication

By: Daure David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has taken a significant step towards strengthening its leadership with the swearing-in of the newly elected State Working Committee members. The ceremony, presided over by the PDP State Chairman, Pharm. Sama’ila Adamu Burga (Sarkin Noman Bauchi), was held today at the party’s State Secretariat in Bauchi.

The event marked a momentous occasion for the party, symbolizing the continued commitment to building a united and effective political force in Bauchi State. The newly sworn-in officials include:

Hon. Dayyabu Chiroma – Public Relations Officer

Hauwa Fulani – PDP State Woman Leader

Hon. Danlami Siyi – Bauchi Central Zonal Chairman

During his address, Pharm. Burga congratulated the newly appointed leaders, urging them to approach their responsibilities with caution, diligence, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the PDP. He highlighted the critical role the new executives play in advancing the party’s agenda and fostering unity within its ranks.

“The election of these individuals into the State Working Committee reflects the trust and confidence the party has in your abilities and dedication to our cause,” said Pharm. Burga. “As you assume these important roles, you must understand the gravity of the responsibilities entrusted to you. The success of our party and the aspirations of the people we represent depend on your ability to lead with integrity, transparency, and dedication.”

The newly sworn-in officials expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve and assured party members of their commitment to the party’s growth and objectives. Hon. Dayyabu Chiroma, the new Public Relations Officer, promised to enhance communication within the party and promote its activities to the public. Hauwa Fulani, the State Woman Leader, emphasized her dedication to empowering women and encouraging their active involvement in party affairs. Hon. Danlami Siyi, the Bauchi Central Zonal Chairman, pledged to work towards uniting party members and spearheading developmental initiatives within the zone.

The event saw an outpouring of support from party leaders, members, and well-wishers, all of whom expressed confidence in the ability of the new executives to lead the party to greater success.

The PDP Bauchi State Chapter remains steadfast in its mission to promote good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development across the state, as the new leadership takes charge of the party’s future endeavors.