OKEITE: Soludo’s Agụnechemba Seals Popular Shrine in Anambra Community (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of the fight against insecurity and criminal idolatry in the state, the Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, sealed a popular shrine at Umuofor village in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area.

This is coming barely one month after the enactment of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law in the state for the purpose of cracking down on insecurity and criminal elements frustrating the state.

The popular shrine and dreaded shrine, which was sealed with the operatives of the newly-launched security outfit, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi), was said to be one of such that fuels crime in the state.

Speaking during the enforcement, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Mr. Ken Emeakai, said the shrine, which was allegedly being operated by one Ekene Igboegbueze, was being used perpetrating activities that contravene the provisions of the relevant sections of the Anambra Homeland Security Law.

According to him, the shrine was sealed by the government authorities following countless complaints received from the residents of the community about the illegal activities going on there, including an online video where one Mr. Ekene accused the native doctor of preparing Oke ite, Yahoo Plus, Awele and other get-rich-quick charms for people, both from the community and beyond.

“Igboegbueze’s business is illegal under Anambra State Homeland Security Laws.

“All items found in the shrine will undergo forensic examination, and the results will determine further government’s action,” Emeakai said, adding that properties acquired through the illicit trade have also been sealed.

Contributing, the Director of Operation, Agunechemba Security Outfit, Mr. Chinenye Ihenko, who condemned criminal idolatry and other activities of native doctors and pastors that encourage get-rich-quick syndrome, also in the cautioned the youths to desist from patronising such, as they would face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

“The activities of fake spiritual leaders are fueling a get-rich-quick mentality in the state.

“Our mandate is to sanitize Anambra, and we are committed to that. Anything contributing to the desecration of the state or aiding criminal activities will be eradicated. That, we can assure the people,” Ihenko declared.

Watch a video from the scene below: