More Decomposed Corpses Found At 2nd Niger Bridge

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Three days after the decomposed corpse of kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker Hon Justice Azuka and three other corpses were found at the swamp of the second Niger Bridge, two more decomposed corpses have been found by a combined team of Anambra State Ant Touting and Agunechemba Security Squads .

The two corpses were confirmed as a man and a woman with their skulls detached from their decomposed bodies .

It is being suspected by the security outfits that they are victims of Kidnapping who may have been killed by their abductors for either not paying ransom or may have paid but were still killed.

According to the operatives bullet holes were found on their bodies as well as expended cartages of pump action guns suggesting that they may have been shot by their abductors.

The second Niger Bridge connects Asaba , Capital of Delta state with Anambra state through Oba, Akwa Ukwu and Ozubulu in Idemili South and Ekwusigo local government areas linking the Onitsha – Owerri express way .

The second Niger Bridge has massive swamp due to its link with the River Niger and Idemili river with mangrove trees on both sides of the bridge .

There has been several reported cases of car snatching, armed robbery and kidnap of unsuspecting members of the public due to its loneliness.

The loneliness the the bridge has always provided a cover for dealers of iron materials who vandalize iron linkages inserted during the construction of the bride and security operatives had made arrests of the vandals on several occasions.

The Anambra Police Command had last year arrested four persons in connection with the vandalization of materials used in the construction of the second Niger Bridge .

Items recovered from them include tools for the ripping off of those irons and a total of six of those leaner expansivity breakers were also recovered .

To this end the Ministry of Homeland Affairs is said to be puting logistics in place for a routine patrol of the second Niger Bridge.