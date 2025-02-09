Pressure Mounts On New Anambra Police Commissioner Urutuku As Battle Against Insecurity Deepens

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Yet to report to office at the state Police Command Anambra state the newly appointed Commissioner Livingston Ikioye Urutuku is already under pressure from residents of Anambra state following the deepening fight against insecurity in the area.

Recall that the current Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Obono Itam was recently transferred out of the state by the Police Service Commission and announced Urutuku as his replacement.

While the current security operatives on ground are neck deep in the battle against insecurity Anambra still have over sixty camps of gunmen which residents of the state is expecting the new Police Commissioner to dislodge.

Deepening the pressure of the new Commissioner is the three weeks show of capacity by the Agunechemba Security Squad which a cross section of Anambra residents are of the opinion that the vigilante groups have taken over the legitimate duties of the conventional security operatives.

According to the immediate past Vice President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene;

“We expect the new Police Commissioner to work in tandem with the Agunechemba Security Squad as well as other sister security organizations because the level of crime and criminality in Anambra state is one that needs a kinetic force and that means taking the bull by the horns ”

Ogene however noted that ” the federal government should creat better synergy among the Police officers and the respective state governments in order to stop the blame game or bulk passing among Governors and Police Commissioners ” he noted

President General of Anambra State Association of Town Unions ASATU Bar Titis Akpudo charged the new Police Commissioner to understudy what is on ground and carry all officers and men along.

“Most times someone comes into office and the first thing he does is the redeploy everyone and start a new network without understanding first what he met on ground and that is the bane of governance and leadership and not only in the military or para military” he said.