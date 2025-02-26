Anambra Assembly urges NAFDAC to speedily reopen Onitsha drug market

The Anambra House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reopen the Onitsha Drug Market closed on February 9.

The lawmakers, who passed the resolution during the plenary session on Tuesday, said the closure of the market had put the livelihood of at least 10,000 traders, apprentices, and their dependants in danger.

The resolution followed a Motion of Urgent Public Importance moved by Mr Tony Moubike (Aguata Constituency 2).

Moubike said that NAFDAC should quicken its ongoing inspection process in order to conclude and reopen the market in no distant time in the interest of the people.

The Assembly also called on the market leadership to establish strict monitoring structures to identify and report illicit activities within the market.

Moubike lamented that many innocent traders and apprentices were suffering for an offence they had no hand in.

He also said that many of the apprentices, who are youths, may be lured into social vices, including crime and criminality, should the market closure persists.

The Speaker, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, said they had received numerous appeals and concerns from members of the public, regarding the prolonged closure.

Udeze said the procedure adopted by the agency for the drug inspection was causing undue hardship to the people and called for quick reopening of the market.