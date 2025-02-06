Man Arrested with 84 Sim Cards in Anambra, Says He Threatens People As Hired Assassin

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A notorious fraudster, identified as Obiajulu Ibeagha, has been arrested with 84 sim cards of different networks in Anambra State.

The suspect, who hails from Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, was arrested by local vigilante operatives, Special Squad Umuoji, also in Idemili North Local Government Area.

During interrogation by the Commander of the Special Squad, the suspect confessed to have defrauded many people using threats of assassination.

According to him, his own pattern of fraud is to call people, lie to them that someone engaged him and his gang members to assassinate him or her, but that they have investigated and found out that he/she is innocent and wouldn’t want to harm him/her. He said after telling the person this, he would tell him/her to send them money do that they would spare him, or for them to fuel their vehicles back to where they came from.

“I don’t usually tell the person the amount to send; I would just tell him to send any reasonable amount from his mind,” he confessed, adding that they usually use an account number of a POS operator in the area to receive the money, further noting that the POS operator knows about is aware of their fraudulent activities.

It was gathered that Ibeagha was tracked and apprehended after he used the same trick to defraud a new couple who sent him N120,000.

Mr. Ibeagha also revealed the identities of his accomplices. The security operatives, thereafter, handed him over to the police, together with all the property evacuated from his residence.