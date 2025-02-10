‘m Innocent! Sacked Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari, Speaks Out

… Says Senator Binani Won the Election

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Sacked Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, insisted that he has enough evidence to prove that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aisha Binani won the 2023 gubernatorial election in Adamawa State.

Besides, the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has come out to declare his innocence regarding the allegations of collecting a 2 billion naira bribe from a politician. He claims that the allegations are false and that he’s been unfairly maligned.

The former REC who is among the recently dismissed INEC officials said Senetor Aisha Binani defeated Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He revealed this when addressing journalists over the weekend in Bauchi said that both Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmud Yakubu and the Election Tribunal dismissed all his evidence against the irregularities in the controversial governorship election.

He said that the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner was due to a pressing pressure both on him and other officials of the Commission to declare the incumbent or else their security could not be guaranteed in the State.

Hudu, who swore by the Holy Qur’an, said l did all I could in good faith and in accordance with the guidelines of the electoral law.

Hudu, the dismissed INEC REC, claimed he acted in good faith during the election.

He alleged that his ICT head, Bala Aji, misappropriated documents and engaged in vote-buying.

Hudu denied collecting N2 billion from any politician and expressed concern about the media trial damaging his reputation. He’s considering taking legal action.

“l’m not giving a fair-hearing and all my evidence to prove what l declared the female candidate as winner was been ignored by INEC and Tribunal.

“l’m now consulting my family on the next line of action, whether to or not take a legal redress in court.

“my sack by the President did not bother me much, but the media trial has dented my image before the society. And denied collecting N2bn from any politician.

Recall that the former Adamawa State REC was accused of prematurely announcing Senator Aisha Binani of the APC as the winner, before all ward and local government results were in, leading INEC to declare the election inconclusive.