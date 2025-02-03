In Anambra, Lecturer’s Three Children Killed, Dumped inside Freezer by Unknown Assailants

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The residents of Nnewichi in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State were thrown into deep mourning following the shọcking and gruesọme mụrder of three siblings by yet-to-be-identified assailants, who also stored the children’s lifeless bodies inside a deep freezer at their residence after kịlling them.

The deceased children, identified as Ejezie Chikaima Daviana (9), Ejezie Chimziterem Dominica (7), and Edozie Chimdilim David (5), were reportedly attācked by the unknown assailants while their mother, Mrs. Chikazor Ejezie, who is said to be both a lecturer and nurse, was away for an examination.

It was gathered that Mrs. Ejezie returned home to meet the door of the house widely open, which was unusual as her children always locked it whenever they went out or were left home alone, while the children were nowhere to be found.

Narrating the harrowing incident, the father of the children, Mr. Ejezie Udobi, who is based in Irrua, Edo State, said he was contacted by his wife, who informed him of the tragedy.

“My wife told me after searching for the kids by herself and a search party, without success, in despair the deep freezer was opened and behold, the deād bodies of the kids were there,” he recounted.

Describing the scene, Mr. Udobi added: “In the house, a bungalow where we live with two tenants and the landlord, the kids were eating when the assailants stormed the house at about noon, as there were traces of food in plates that were like forcefully abandoned.”

He further expressed his devastation over the incident, stating: “You can see that I am completely devastated. My three kids kịlled same time by yet-to-be-identified assailants.”

It was gathered that the cọrpses of the children have been deposited at a morgue, while the incident was reported at the Central Police Station in Nnewi.

When contacted by the press, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the tragedy and further revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, had ordered a full-scale investigation on the incident.

His words: “The bodies have been recovered, and the CP has ordered that the case be transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation. More details will be shared later, please.”

Baring their minds on the incident, the distraught residents of Nnewichi, who totally condemn the trāgedy, called for justice, demanding a meticulous investigation into the brutāl mụrder of the children.

“This is a heart-wrenching incident. We demand that those responsible be fished out and brought to justice without delay,” a community leader stated.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the mụrdered children comprised a boy aged 5, and two girls aged 7 and 9 respectively.

Photo credit: Champion Newspaper