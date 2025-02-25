Gov. Bala Mohammed Pledges Support for Media Industry at BON Meeting in Bauchi

By: Daure David

The 80th Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) Meeting held in Bauchi recently witnessed a significant show of commitment from Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to support and enhance the Nigerian media industry, particularly the broadcasting sector. The governor’s statements at the gathering underscored his administration’s recognition of the crucial role that media, especially broadcasting, plays in national development and democracy.

Bauchi as the Host City: A Milestone for Media Development:

Governor Bala Mohammed’s speech, delivered at the opening session, emphasized Bauchi State’s strategic importance to the media industry and its advocacy for press freedom. He expressed pride in the selection of Bauchi as the host city for the prestigious 80th BON meeting, signaling the state’s growing influence in media development.

“It is a great honor for Bauchi to host this distinguished gathering of media professionals, and I commend BON for selecting our state as the venue for this important event,” the governor stated. “Bauchi remains committed to media development, press freedom, and responsible journalism. We believe the media plays a critical role in shaping public opinion, disseminating accurate information, and contributing to national development.”

Governor Mohammed’s recognition of the media’s role in fostering democracy and social responsibility was particularly noteworthy. He acknowledged that the media helps foster transparency, accountability, and good governance by serving as a watchdog and a conduit for public dialogue.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s Commitment to Strengthening Media Infrastructure:

The governor further pledged his administration’s continued support for media organizations in the state, particularly those owned by the government. Among the key areas he highlighted was the revitalization of state-owned media institutions such as the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and the Bauchi Television Authority (BATV). These media outlets, which have served as vital platforms for information dissemination in the state, have faced several challenges, including inadequate funding and outdated equipment.

“We understand that a vibrant media industry requires both modern infrastructure and a well-trained workforce. That is why we have taken significant steps to enhance the operations of our state-owned media organizations,” Governor Mohammed explained. “The Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and Bauchi Television Authority (BATV) are central to our efforts in providing accurate, timely, and relevant information to the people of Bauchi and beyond.”

As part of his administration’s initiatives, Governor Mohammed disclosed that plans are underway to increase funding for these media bodies and equip them with state-of-the-art technology. This, he said, would ensure that the state-owned media outlets are competitive and capable of meeting the growing demands of the modern broadcasting industry.

Additionally, the governor announced that training programs and workshops would be introduced for journalists and media professionals working within the state-owned media organizations to improve their skills and knowledge of current industry trends. Such efforts, according to the governor, are aimed at promoting responsible journalism and ensuring that media professionals in Bauchi are well-equipped to serve their communities effectively.

The Guest Speaker’s Insights: Challenges Facing the Media Industry:

Professor Umar Pate, the guest speaker at the event, took the opportunity to address some of the challenges facing the Nigerian media industry. Drawing from his wealth of experience and expertise in media and communication, Professor Pate highlighted key issues affecting broadcasting, including the increasing reliance on digital platforms, financial sustainability, and the changing landscape of audience preferences.

“The broadcasting sector is undergoing a massive transformation, especially with the rise of digital platforms and online media,” Professor Pate noted. “Traditional broadcasting outlets must adapt to these changes in order to stay relevant. This requires both investment in technology and the development of innovative strategies to reach audiences.”

Professor Pate also addressed the challenges of financial sustainability, particularly for state-owned and smaller media outlets, which often struggle to compete with larger commercial broadcasters. He urged both the public and private sectors to invest more in the media industry, noting that sustainable financing models were essential for the long-term viability of the industry.

Additionally, Professor Pate stressed the importance of upholding ethical standards and responsible journalism. He emphasized that media organizations must ensure that their content is balanced, accurate, and unbiased to maintain the trust of their audience.

National Chairman of BON’s Remarks: The Vital Role of Media:

The National Chairman of BON, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the role of the media in shaping public opinion and fostering national unity. Represented by Vice President Zone B, Alhaji Isa Yusuf, Dembos reiterated that the media serves as the backbone of democracy by holding the government accountable and providing a platform for public discourse.

“The role of the media in a democratic society cannot be overstated,” Alhaji Yusuf stated. “Media professionals, through their work, are integral to the promotion of good governance and the protection of democratic values. They must continue to uphold the principles of fairness, impartiality, and accuracy in their reporting.”

Alhaji Yusuf also highlighted BON’s continued efforts to advocate for the welfare of media professionals and organizations in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of capacity building, funding, and the improvement of regulatory frameworks. He noted that BON has been working with both government and private stakeholders to create an enabling environment for media organizations to thrive.

A Collaborative Effort: The Role of Stakeholders:

The meeting also featured presentations and goodwill messages from various stakeholders in the media and communications sector, including Honorable Usman Usman, the Commissioner for Information and Communication in Bauchi, who spoke on behalf of the state government. He commended the efforts of the media in promoting good governance and pledged continued support for the development of the media industry in the state.

Furthermore, representatives from several key media organizations, including Muhammad Bulama, Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), also expressed their support for the media’s role in nation-building. Bulama, who was represented by the Northeast Zonal Director, Barrister Babayo Askira, stressed the need for increased collaboration between state and federal media organizations to strengthen the media landscape.

Other key figures at the event included heads of various media agencies and parastatals, who joined in offering goodwill messages and expressing their commitment to working together to overcome the challenges facing the broadcasting industry in Nigeria.

A Call for Collective Action:

The 80th BON meeting in Bauchi served as a pivotal moment for reflecting on the state of the Nigerian media industry, discussing the challenges faced by media organizations, and outlining steps to foster growth and sustainability. Governor Bala Mohammed’s pledge to support the media sector, coupled with the insights shared by the guest speaker and BON leadership, underscored the importance of a collaborative approach to tackling the issues affecting broadcasting.

As Nigeria continues to face a rapidly evolving media landscape, the discussions at the meeting highlighted the need for innovation, investment, and regulatory reforms to ensure that the media remains a key driver of national development. The call to action is clear: all stakeholders—government, media organizations, and the public—must work together to build a media industry that is free, responsible, and capable of contributing to the progress of the nation.

The commitments made during the meeting have set the stage for the future of Nigerian broadcasting, and with the right strategies and investments, the media industry is poised to play an even more significant role in the country’s development.