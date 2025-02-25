Anambra South APC Consoles Ex- Lawmaker Over Death Of Elder Sister

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Anambra South chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has commiserated with the former member that represented Aguata Federal Constituency Hon Nze Chidi Duru over the death of his elder sister .

Nze Chidi Duru who is the current Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party lost his elder sister Mrs Njideka Stella Obuba who died on Thursday 20th February at the Tullamore Hospital.

Speaking in a condolence massage , the Zonal Vice Chairman of APC Anambra South Hon Izuu Okeke stated that death is a necessary end that must come when it must come urging Hon Nze Chidi Duru and the inteir Duru family to bear the lost with fortitude.

“Our dear Nze Chidi Duru, the entire members and executive and Zonal Working Committee of Anambra South Senatorial District wish to comesorate with you and the entire Duru family over the lost of your dear elder sister”

“It is a fact that death is a necessary end that must come when it must and while you grief over this great lost , please find solace in the fact that God Almighty knows better ”

“Your elder sister Mrs Njideka Stella Obuba was a role model to the rest of her siblings including you our able Deputy National Organizing Secretary and we urge you and the family to continue with the legacy that she left behind while on earth and to see this death as a price all mere mortals have to pay at the appointed time ” he said.