‘Go To Hell’ – Aggrieved Nigeria Security Adviser, Ribadu Slams Canada For Denying Defense Chiefs Visa

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has expressed displeasure at the Canadian embassy for denying Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff (CDS), and other army chiefs visas.

Ribadu was reacting to comments by the CDS, who narrated how he and other top military officers were supposed to be in Canada for an official assignment on Wednesday, but were denied visas. Musa said the Canada event is about honouring war veterans.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), Ribadu said the North American country “can go to hell”.

He said the denial is a clear reminder that the country must “stand on its own, stand strong as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted”.

“Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there,” Musa said.

“We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing.”

Ribadu, who could not hide his displeasure, commended the CDS for speaking about the incident.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” the NSA said.

“Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work.”