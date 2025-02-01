8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Search
Subscribe

APC Suspends Former Minister Rauf Aregbesola Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Politics
Aregbesola

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By: Daure David

In a significant development within the political landscape of Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for alleged anti-party activities. The decision was formally communicated in a resolution submitted to the party’s National Secretariat and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje.

The suspension stems from accusations that Aregbesola has been fostering divisions within the party, particularly by forming a splinter faction that has contributed to escalating internal conflicts. The APC claims that his actions have undermined the party’s unity at a time when cohesion is crucial for its success in upcoming elections in Osun State.

READ ALSO  Nwosu's Family Announces Burial Arrangements for Former National Electoral Chairman

Party leaders have expressed concerns that Aregbesola’s influence over certain groups within the party has led to significant discord, weakening the APC’s position in the state. The suspension is viewed as a necessary step by the state chapter of the APC to address what it sees as disloyalty and to restore order within its ranks ahead of the political challenges ahead.

Sources close to Aregbesola have yet to respond to the suspension, but it is expected that his camp will issue a statement in the coming days, providing clarity on his stance and the next steps.

This move by the Osun APC has already sparked reactions across political circles, with many speculating about the potential impact on the party’s fortunes in the state. As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve, especially with the state’s political dynamics becoming increasingly complex.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anyanwu’s Dismissal of PDP Governors’ Forum’s Position on Appeal Court Ruling Raises Concerns

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Nwosu's Family Announces Burial Arrangements for Former National Electoral Chairman

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports