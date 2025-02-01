APC Suspends Former Minister Rauf Aregbesola Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

By: Daure David

In a significant development within the political landscape of Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for alleged anti-party activities. The decision was formally communicated in a resolution submitted to the party’s National Secretariat and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje.

The suspension stems from accusations that Aregbesola has been fostering divisions within the party, particularly by forming a splinter faction that has contributed to escalating internal conflicts. The APC claims that his actions have undermined the party’s unity at a time when cohesion is crucial for its success in upcoming elections in Osun State.

Party leaders have expressed concerns that Aregbesola’s influence over certain groups within the party has led to significant discord, weakening the APC’s position in the state. The suspension is viewed as a necessary step by the state chapter of the APC to address what it sees as disloyalty and to restore order within its ranks ahead of the political challenges ahead.

Sources close to Aregbesola have yet to respond to the suspension, but it is expected that his camp will issue a statement in the coming days, providing clarity on his stance and the next steps.

This move by the Osun APC has already sparked reactions across political circles, with many speculating about the potential impact on the party’s fortunes in the state. As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve, especially with the state’s political dynamics becoming increasingly complex.