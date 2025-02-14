‘Anyone Against Soludo Will Fail, – Shettima Will Lose His Place To Ribadu; Ayodele Releases Prophesy

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned of a fight between Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

Primate Ayodele disclosed that Shettima may lose his place to Ribadu due to the fight.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, the clergyman also claimed that the vision of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has failed.

He warned Atiku that former president Olusegun Obasanjo would never forgive him.

The prophet also downplayed the possibility of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Kano counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso being influential in the political scene.

He said: “There will be this Northern agenda that will attempt to tear Tinubu’s government apart, but know that there are a lot of people praying for Tinubu and he has the key and capacity.

“Now, they have not seen where the problem is, the campaign started since last year. Kwankwaso and all these PDP governors can’t do anything, some of them will not work for their party.

“Anybody who comes against Soludo in Anambra State will fail, its just like Ekiti State; you will fail if you attempt to come against its governor.

“Adeleke must wake up because they are plotting against him, but if APC brings out Oyetola that’s his red card.

“If Shettima is not careful, Nuhu Ribadu will take his chance, there will be a fight between them. Shettima is sleeping.

“I don’t see what El-Rufai can do, anybody trying to align with him….I don’t see what he’s going to do, I have not seen a team, not Atiku.

“Atiku has failed, his vision has failed – let him begin to go from places to place- Obasanjo does not love him, why is he going to Obasanjo? That’s why he’s going to fail. Obasanjo will never forgive Atiku till he dies but Atiku does not know.

“He should stop doing that mumu and pick somebody to rule, we have vibrant people who are focused; but a lot of politicians are afraid.

“Why is Saraki afraid? Without coalition, Obi can’t win. Jonathan is afraid, he doesn’t have the stamina.”