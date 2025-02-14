The People’s Stick – By Enemuo Chinedu Christopher

The homeland security legislation in Anambra State may be aptly called “the People’s Stick.”

The newly introduced Participatory Security Initiative, which includes various transactional components, has effectively integrated ordinary citizens into the broader community policing framework.

The government has made considerable progress by involving the community in sustaining this policy model.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s approach to security in Anambra State diverges significantly from the system implemented by Governor Mba in Enugu State.

The security framework in Enugu is sophisticated and real-time oriented. In contrast, Anambra’s strategy appears to have rigorously identified the root causes of security challenges and the local factors contributing to them. This has enabled the effective deployment of human resources through initiatives such as bounty hunting and loyalty programs, positioning Anambra’s homeland security legislation as a community empowerment tool, the people’s stick.

The traditional policing system, is not left out, it plays a significant role in the initiative to foster a crime-free community through a monthly loyalty incentive of 10 million.

It is evident that the majority of the residents of Anambra have begun to understand the framework of this system; however, continued sensitisation efforts are necessary to ensure that ndi Anambra totally understands rules of engagement, the scope of employment, and the proper methods for collecting loyalty payments and bounties from the designated promisor(s).

If from the left end, a community opts to undermine this initiative by aligning with opposing parties to orchestrate a façade of failure or exploit any unfortunate situation, such community would be revealing it’s irresponsibility, unproductiveness, and potential complicity in the broader insecurity challenges faced.

I sincerely congratulate the people of Anambra; you made it.

Mr. Enemuo Chinedu Christopher Esq.