Agunechemba Security Squad Smashes Suspected Kidnappers Den Arrest 9 Persons In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Agunechemba Security Squad in Anambra state yesterday struck at the dens of the Kidnappers at Owere Zukala in Orumba South local government area .

The security outfit which had a joint operation with the local vigilante groups in the area based on information from the natives stormed the town and arrested nine persons alleged to be in connection with series’ of kidnapping and ritual killings in the town .

Also the security operatives recovered motorcycles power generating sets and some arms which were found at the camp of the gunmen.

According to one of the operatives who gave his name as Sunday;

“We have been monitoring them for some time now and the villagers have been helping us and when we confirmed the information we had to inform our colleagues at Awka and we all made preparations with our point men in the neighboring towns who also confirmed that those men do visit the their towns ”

“We discovered that most of them were those who ran away from parts of Arondizuogu in Imo state by the Joint Task Force on Security in that state and they had to come into Anambra to settle and continue their deadly activities ”

Continuing he noted that the fat one among them is their gang leader who had been involved in several kidnap operations across Anambra and Imo states before he was arrested .

According to the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Community Security Prince Kenneth Emeakayi;

“It is over for these criminals and we shall leave no stone unturned to unmask these boys because we have resolved to free the entire Anambra state”

“I want to once again warn house landlords and owners of the hospitality businesses to be mindful of the kind of persons that stay in their houses or lodge in their hotels because if it is confirmed we shall bring the building down in line with the laws of Anambra”. he said.