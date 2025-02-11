Abia PDP Hands One-Month Suspension To BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara For Endorsing Otti

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has suspended the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara for one month over alleged anti party activities.

State party Chairman Abraham Amah, who briefed journalists in Umuahia, says a seven member committee will be set up immediately to investigate the allegations against Wabara.

Wabara became the PDP’s Board of Trustees chairman is the substantive chairman in 2022, following the resignation of Walid Jubrin from the position.

He was also President of the Nigerian Senate from 2003 to 2005.