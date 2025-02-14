8.4 C
“5yrs ago today, I lost my precious parents” – Nnamdi Kanu

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court

Rising from today’s routine visitation with MAZI NNAMDI KANU, he instructed his Legal Team to issue the following statement:

“Five years ago today, I lost my precious parents (Their Royal Majesties, Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu (JP) and Lolo Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu).

They sustained injurious trauma from which they never recovered from whilst 28 other innocent souls were killed just because the Nigerian Army without provocation launched a deadly assault at our royal home with the sole intention of killing me.

Because I survived, they quickly tagged IPOB a terrorist group to cover up their horrendous crime and confuse the gullible which has persisted till date.

The best tribute is to never forget what happened to them and all who fell in defense of freedom at our home.

The Abuja-based murderers and their accomplices in Igboland that ordered this heinous cold-blooded massacre of these innocent souls are still peddling their lies against my legitimate right to freely agitate for Biafra as recognized by the laws of Nigeria.”

Signed:
MAZI NNAMDI KANU.

