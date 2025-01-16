Wike Revokes FCT Lands Of Gov Uzodimma, Others

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked lands belonging to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.

In a statement, Lere Olayinka, the minister’s media aide, said the withdrawal of the R-of-O for 568 allottees followed the expiration of a two-week grace period to pay their C-of-O bills.

He noted that of the 3,273 allottees initially given two weeks in October 2024 to pay their bills, 568 remained in default after an additional grace period expired on January 15.

Also affected are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hadejia; former governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, Senate Leader; Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Minority Leader; Abba Moro, Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment; John Eno, Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Abike Dabiri-Erewa; late Sports Minister Bala Kaoje; and Regina Akume, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The fresh revocation comes three weeks after the initial withdrawal of 762 plots of land from their allottees.