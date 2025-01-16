8.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Wike Revokes FCT Lands Of Gov Uzodimma, Others

National
Wike’s aide refutes land grabbing allegations against FCTA
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked lands belonging to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.

In a statement, Lere Olayinka, the minister’s media aide, said the withdrawal of the R-of-O for 568 allottees followed the expiration of a two-week grace period to pay their C-of-O bills.

He noted that of the 3,273 allottees initially given two weeks in October 2024 to pay their bills, 568 remained in default after an additional grace period expired on January 15.

 

Also affected are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hadejia; former governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, Senate Leader; Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Minority Leader; Abba Moro, Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment; John Eno, Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Abike Dabiri-Erewa; late Sports Minister Bala Kaoje; and Regina Akume, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

READ ALSO  Giant Strides: Pensioners Pledge to Purchase Nomination Form for Gov. Alia to Contest 2nd Term

The fresh revocation comes three weeks after the initial withdrawal of 762 plots of land from their allottees.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bauchi State Governor Reshuffle and Swears in Eight New Commissioners

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Senate Confirms Mark Okoye, Nworgu, Others for SEDC, NWDC

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.