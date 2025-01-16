Bauchi State Governor Reshuffle and Swears in Eight New Commissioners

By: Daure David

The Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, today swore in eight new commissioners during a ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

The reshuffle and swearing in, which forms part of the governor’s strategic approach to improve governance, saw the replacement of five commissioners. Additionally, two new commissioners were appointed to take over positions previously held by the late Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, who was appointed as the Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Mohammed emphasized that the reshuffling of the cabinet is in line with the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance efficiency and policy implementation. He highlighted that the new appointees were selected based on their qualifications, track records, and fairness in representing the diverse character of the state.

The newly appointed commissioners and their portfolios are:

1. Alh. Usman Usman Shehu – Ministry of Information & Communication

2. Dr. Iliyasu Aliyu Gital – Ministry of Agriculture

3. Dr. Bala Musa Lukshi – Ministry of Livestock Development

4. Hon. Isa Babayo Tilde – Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs

5. Prof. Titus Saul Ketkukah – Ministry of Works and Transport

6. Alh. Adamu Babayo Gabarin – Ministry of Youth and Sports

7. Alh. Abdullahi Mohammed – Ministry of Lands and Survey

8. Dr. Lawal Mohammed Rimin Zayam – Ministry of Education

The Governor also announced the redeployment of several serving commissioners to different ministries. These include:

Amina Muhammad Katagum – From Ministry of Lands and Survey to Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

Ibrahim Gambo Galadima – From Ministry of Works and Transport to Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs

Muhammed Salees Gamawa – From Ministry of Youth and Sports to Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment

Engr. Binni Abdulkadir – From Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Societal Re-orientation

In his address, Governor Mohammed reiterated his administration’s commitment to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Bauchi State, urging the newly sworn-in commissioners to work diligently and uphold principles of accountability, transparency, and good governance. He also reminded them of their sacred duty to serve the public and be mindful of their actions, both official and private.

The Governor’s speech concluded with a reminder to all members of his administration to remain focused on the state’s broader goals, while holding themselves accountable for their performance.

The event was attended by key government officials, including the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, members of the State Executive Council, and other dignitaries.

Governor Mohammed extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed commissioners and expressed confidence that they will contribute positively to the development of Bauchi State.