How Gunmen Kidnapped UK-based Man Returning from Cousin’s Burial in Anambra, Demanded N100m Ransom

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Details have emerged of how a United Kingdom-based man, Mr. Ikechukwu Okeke, was recently kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Anambra State.

The victim, who hails from Amaokpala community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State, was said to have been whisked away by gunmen immediately he arrived his home at about 7:30pm on Saturday, January 10, 2025, after attending the burial ceremony of his Cousin Sister Mrs. Obiageli Okoli.

According to the members of the Amaokpala Community in Diaspora who disclosed this in a press conference with newsmen on Wednesday, Mr. Okeke, who is a UK-based professional and elder brother to Dr. Chukwudi Okeke (who is the Chairman of Oxfordshire Cherwell District Council) had returned to Nigeria on December 27, 2024, to attend his cousin’s burial ceremony and visit his ailing parents, before he fell victim in the hands of the kidnappers.

It was gathered that the kidnappers were trailing Mr. Okeke’s movements, unknowingly to him, till he got to the gate of his house, when the armed men now struck, surrendered him, bundled him into their Toyota Sienna and zoomed off.

“The tragic incident occurred on January 10 at about 7:30 PM, as Mr. Okeke was returning home from the funeral of his cousin, Mrs. Obiageli Okoli.

“Unknown to him, the kidnappers had been trailing his movements. As he stopped at the gate of his residence, they struck, forcing him out of his vehicle and into a waiting Toyota Sienna, in which they whisked him away,” the Amaokpala Community in Diaspora narrated during the press conference.

Continuing, the group said the next morning, the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family and demanded a ransom of N100 million. They, however, said that after intense negotiations, an undisclosed amount was paid, and Mr. Okeke was released unharmed after spending three days in the kidnappers’ den.

The group further condemned and expressed discontent over what they described as the rising insecurity in Anambra State, while also calling on Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo

They expressed outrage over the rising insecurity in the state to take an urgent and decisive action to address the security challenges threatening lives and property of Ndị Anambra and restore the people’s confidence and trust on their safety while in the state.

Recounting his ordeal, the victim, Mr. Okeke, who was visibly traumatized by the incident, expressed gratitude to God for his safety at last.

He joined voice to condemn what he described as high rate of crimes and criminalities in Anambra State and Nigeria at large today, which he attributed to widespread unemployment among young people and the lack of social security. He called for urgent investment in industries, job creation, and more strategic security measures “to address these root causes of crime and prevent future reoccurrence of such incidents.”

However, when this reporter, Izunna Okafor, contacted him, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there was no such report before the Command.