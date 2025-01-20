UDO GA-ACHỊ: Agụnechemba Cracks Down on Another Notorious Criminal Gang in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Few hours after it bursted and demolished some buildings used as kidnappers’ den and criminal hideouts in Isiagu, Awka South Local Government Area on Sunday, the newly-launched security force in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known Operation Udo Ga-Achị), has cracked down on another notorious criminal gang in the state.

The latest breakthrough, recorded on Monday at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, was against a notorious gang that allegedly specializes in dismantling and stealing electric wires and selling the cables as scraps or in other condition thereafter.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on social media, showing two suspected members of the said gang, with a bundle of wires allegedly stolen by them.

According to a voiceover that accompanies the video, the two suspects, identified as Barron and Chukwudi Orji, stole the wires the previous night at Isulo (also in Orumba South Local Government Area), and had already burnt off the coats, in preparation to sell the cables, before they were tracked down and apprehended by the gallant officers of Agụnechemba.

It was also alleged that the suspects had been on wanted list since, for notorious criminal activities, before they were eventually captured.

Howbeit, one of the suspects, Orji, who hails from Ezira, was heard in the background of the video insisting that he was not part of the said gang members or involved in the said criminal operation.

Watch the video below: