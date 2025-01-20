8.4 C
New York
Monday, January 20, 2025
Search
Subscribe

UDO GA-ACHỊ: Agụnechemba Cracks Down on Another Notorious Criminal Gang in Anambra (Video)

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Few hours after it bursted and demolished some buildings used as kidnappers’ den and criminal hideouts in Isiagu, Awka South Local Government Area on Sunday, the newly-launched security force in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known Operation Udo Ga-Achị), has cracked down on another notorious criminal gang in the state.

The latest breakthrough, recorded on Monday at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, was against a notorious gang that allegedly specializes in dismantling and stealing electric wires and selling the cables as scraps or in other condition thereafter.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on social media, showing two suspected members of the said gang, with a bundle of wires allegedly stolen by them.

READ ALSO  Hours After Launch, Soludo's Agụnechemba Records Major Breakthrough, Bursts, Destroys Kidnappers' Dens in Anambra

According to a voiceover that accompanies the video, the two suspects, identified as Barron and Chukwudi Orji, stole the wires the previous night at Isulo (also in Orumba South Local Government Area), and had already burnt off the coats, in preparation to sell the cables, before they were tracked down and apprehended by the gallant officers of Agụnechemba.

It was also alleged that the suspects had been on wanted list since, for notorious criminal activities, before they were eventually captured.

Howbeit, one of the suspects, Orji, who hails from Ezira, was heard in the background of the video insisting that he was not part of the said gang members or involved in the said criminal operation.

READ ALSO  Police Arrest 3 Car Thieves in Anambra, Recover Stolen Vehicle

Watch the video below:

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Pastor Iluyomade and Wife Begin New Ministry Following Controversial Birthday Celebration
Next article
BREAKING: Trump Sworn-in as 47th US President, Declares “Golden Age”

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Human Right Violation: Police write Amnesty International, demand apology, retraction of publication

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.