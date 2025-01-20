BREAKING: Trump Sworn-in as 47th US President, Declares “Golden Age”

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Donald J. Trump has officially taken the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States, marking a dramatic political resurgence after his previous term and legal controversies.

He was sworn-in at at noon local time (17:00 GMT) at the historic inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC; and which was moved indoors due to freezing weather.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath, while Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, was sworn in by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In his inaugural address, Trump painted a vision of a revitalized America, declaring that the “golden age of America begins right now.” He pledged to prioritize “America First” policies, focusing on trade reform, stringent immigration measures, and enhanced national security. Trump also criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was seated among the dignitaries, stating that his administration would end what he described as the era of “America’s decline.”

The address struck a defiant tone, with Trump denouncing what he termed the “weaponization of the justice system” that he claimed had been used against him. Reflecting on an assassination attempt last year, Trump credited divine intervention for his survival, stating, “I was saved by God to Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s agenda for his first day in office includes signing a slate of executive orders aimed at cracking down on immigration and declaring a state of emergency along the southern border with Mexico. He also plans to launch initiatives to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce foreign dependence.

While Trump’s supporters celebrated the inauguration, large protests erupted across Washington, DC, and other cities, with demonstrators voicing opposition to his policies. Protesters marched toward the White House, carrying banners and chanting slogans against the administration.

The ceremony also drew international attention, as world leaders closely watched the return of a controversial figure to the global stage. The event was accompanied by heavy security, with heightened precautions following last year’s assassination attempt and ongoing political tensions in the country.

Hours before the transfer of power, outgoing President Joe Biden issued a series of pardons, including high-profile figures such as Gen. Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with preemptive pardons for members of his family. This move drew criticism from Trump, who vowed to pursue what he called “justice for the American people.”

Speculations abound that Trump’s return to the presidency, against all odds, has further polarized the American political landscape, setting the stage for what is expected to be a contentious and transformative term, as he begins his journey to “Make America Great Again” once more through his renewed leadership.