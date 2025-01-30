Tuggar’s Criticism of Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Faces Rebuttal: A Call for Accountability in Foreign Ministry

By: Daure David

The recent verbal assault by Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has sparked intense reactions. Tuggar’s criticism of the Governor’s stance on the national tax reform policy has been dismissed as a politically motivated attack lacking substance, with many accusing the minister of focusing on personal ambitions rather than fulfilling his official duties.

In an open letter, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, the Chief of Staff at the Bauchi State Government House, responded fiercely to Tuggar’s comments. Gamawa denounced the minister for what he described as a “baseless and opportunistic” tirade against Governor Bala Mohammed, pointing out that Tuggar’s criticism was detached from the reality of developments in Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s Successes in Bauchi

Under Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership, Bauchi State has experienced significant growth, especially in the agricultural sector. Initiatives like the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) have empowered thousands of youth and farmers, boosting the state’s economy. Mohammed’s policies have created jobs in modern farming, animal husbandry, and cash crop production, benefiting a large section of the population.

Gamawa highlighted that Tuggar, despite hailing from Bauchi State, has failed to acknowledge these accomplishments, instead opting to attack a Governor who has proven his commitment to the welfare of the people. “If Tuggar spent more time in Bauchi instead of his foreign engagements, he would see the transformation that Bala Mohammed has achieved,” Gamawa asserted.

Foreign Ministry’s Failures Under Tuggar

The Chief of Staff did not spare Tuggar’s performance as Foreign Minister, calling his tenure a series of diplomatic blunders that have left Nigeria’s foreign policy in shambles. The collapse of ECOWAS unity, a breakdown in relations with neighboring countries, and the failed management of key international disputes were cited as major setbacks for Nigeria’s foreign affairs under Tuggar’s leadership.

Under Tuggar, the once-unified Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been fractured, with key members like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrawing due to his mismanagement. Furthermore, Nigeria’s relationship with its Sahelian neighbors has deteriorated, contributing to increased insecurity along the country’s borders. Gamawa also pointed to the ongoing diplomatic embarrassment over the UAE visa ban issue, which remains unresolved under Tuggar’s leadership.

Hypocrisy and Criticism of Land Use in Bauchi

Tuggar’s recent comments about land use in Bauchi were also targeted in the response. The Foreign Minister had accused the Governor of land grabbing in the state, a charge that Gamawa firmly rejected. He defended the Tiamin Rice Project, which has created jobs and improved agricultural output, emphasizing that large-scale farming initiatives are crucial for economic development.

The letter further challenged Tuggar’s understanding of the state’s economic challenges, particularly regarding federal allocations and the impact of national macroeconomic policies. Gamawa highlighted the financial difficulties faced by states across Nigeria, noting that Governor Bala Mohammed’s prudent management of Bauchi’s resources had earned him recognition with national awards for his infrastructural contributions.

Tuggar’s Political Ambitions for 2027

The attack on Governor Bala Mohammed has also raised questions about Tuggar’s political motivations. Dr. Gamawa suggested that the Foreign Minister’s recent criticism was part of a strategy to position himself for the Bauchi governorship election in 2027. However, the Chief of Staff argued that the people of Bauchi, who have benefitted from the Governor’s transformative leadership, will see through this “desperate” attempt to tarnish Mohammed’s reputation.

A Clear Contrast in Leadership

The letter concluded by drawing a stark contrast between Governor Bala Mohammed’s achievements and Tuggar’s failures. Governor Mohammed, with his wealth of experience as a former senator, FCT Minister, and federal civil servant, has consistently delivered results in various sectors. In contrast, Tuggar’s tenure as Foreign Minister has been marked by incompetence and irrelevance, with his lack of diplomatic acumen and focus on petty political attacks.

Dr. Gamawa’s open letter serves as a reminder that public office holders should be judged by their actions, not their rhetoric. He called on Tuggar to focus on improving the state of Nigeria’s foreign relations rather than attacking a Governor whose record of service and commitment to development remains unquestioned.

As the political landscape heats up in Bauchi ahead of the 2027 elections, all eyes will be on the unfolding battle between the two figures, with many wondering if Tuggar can overcome his current political isolation and rekindle his relevance on the national stage.