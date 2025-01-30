ACTDA Commences Rescue Operations At The Site Of Collapsed 3 Storey Building In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The officials of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA have commenced rescue operations at the site of the three Storey Building that collapse this last Wednesday at Awka Anambra state

According to the release by the CEO / MD of ACTDA Ozo Ossy Onuko some of the people trapped at the scene of the collapse have been rescued but could not state the number.

Onuko also confirmed that members of the public and passers bye and commuters have been assisting the rescue operations at the site .

He however announced that announced that a panel of enquiry had been set up to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the collapse.

“Officials of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) have visited the site of a collapsed three-story building under construction near Diamond Pizza, opposite Five Star Restaurant, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Awka, Anambra State”

“The building, which was at the roofing level, collapsed at approximately 5:25 PM today. According to an eyewitness, Mr. Daniel, a resident in the area, he heard a series of thunderous sounds and rushed out to investigate, only to witness the building crumbling to the ground”

“Rescue operations are currently ongoing, casualties already pulled from the rubble”

“Passersby and commuters also joined in the efforts to assist those injured”

“The agency has immediately constituted a panel of inquiry to determine the remote and immediate cause of the collapse”

“Further details will be communicated as they unravel” he said .