Gov Bala Mohammed Applauds Al-Basar Foundation’s Efforts in Eye Care Intervention

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has commended the Al-Basar International Foundation for its commitment to providing humanitarian eye care services in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the foundation’s management team, led by Secretary General Professor Adel Al Rushood, at the Government House in Bauchi, Mohammed acknowledged the foundation’s annual outreach program as a vital intervention in addressing eye-related health issues.

While assuring the foundation of his administration’s continued support to expand the initiative, Governor Mohammed appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Almuhibbah Foundation in working with Al-Basar to ensure access to eye care services for underserved communities.

Professor Adel Al Rushood, in his address, emphasized the integration of advanced technology to improve service delivery. He highlighted the extension of outreach programs during the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, which reached a broader segment of the population.

He further stressed the importance of sustaining the partnership between Al-Basar, the Bauchi State Government, and the Almuhibbah Foundation to enhance the impact of these critical services.