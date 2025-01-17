Tears, prayers as Anambra Catholic Priest killed by gunmen is laid to rest

By Chuks Eke

Tears, prayers rented the air on Thursday as the remains of Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, who was abducted and brutally murdered by gunmen in Ihiala area of the state on December 26, 2024 was being burried by priests, family members and well-wishers.

The slain Fr. Okonkwo was buried shortly after a requiem Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi.

The Holy Mass, attended by hundreds of priests and Rev. Sisters from different religious congregations, family members, friends and well-wishers, was presided over by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Aguleri, His Lordship, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh, and concelebrated by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Portharcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke.

In his homily, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Monsignor Anichebe Patrick Ezeobata, noted that Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, who he said, died at the prime of his youth, had already carved out an impressive nitche for himself, and had led an impactful pastoral life before his death.

Msgnr Ezeobata, who described man as a pilgrim on earth, further explained that Fr. Okonkwo, who was ordained in July, 2015, finished his internship as pharmacist in October, 2024, and was posted to the School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory Sciences, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, as manager. He added that the deceased was barely two months in office before he met his death.

Among the political class, who attended the funeral were the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi; as well as the former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Anambra State, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna; among others.