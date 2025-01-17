Fresh Crisis Rock Anambra PDP, Faction Petitions NWC Over Alleged Contempt, Chairman Dismisses Allegation

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Less than three months after the Anambra state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP conducted it’s state Congress that produced Mr Chidi Chidebe as Chairman fresh crisis had erupted in the party following an alleged Court pronouncement against the exicise.

Six local government area ward and local government executive members had approached the Court through an originating summons praying that the state party Congress that produced Mr Chidi Chidebe be set aside on the grounds that their names as delegates for the Congress were not in the list even when they were duly elected to take part in the election.

But the Chairman of PDP Mr Chidi Chidebe contended that since assumption as Chairman of the party he has never been served with any Court process adding that even the petition in question did not attach the Court pronouncement in respect of the Congress.

They had contended that they were elected for a Constitutional tenure of four years as fixed by Section 222(1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 47 (1) of the PDP constitution (as amended 2017) and their tenure has not expired.

Continuing they said that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in a judgement recognized them as lawful and legitimate Wards and local government executives Members of the People’s Democratic Party and held that the constitutional tenure of 4 years as fixed by Section 222 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution hence their tenure has not expired .

According to a petition from Egwuaba Ruben to the National Working Committee NWC, National Chairman ,Vice Chairman, National Secretary and two others who is the council to Comr Moses N Akam of Ezira Ward in Orumba South local government area with all the elected Wards and local government executives of Aguata , Anambra East , West , Ayamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili South, Ihiala Nnewi South, Onitsha South Orumba North, Orumba South and Oyi local government areas and Comr Ikenna Evans Npkaru of Osumenyi ward 1 of Nnewi South local government area it alleged that;

“It is the information of our clients that on the 6th day of December 2024 the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory coram Hon Justice S.B Begore gave and granted the Motion for Interlocutory injunction and set aside he Congress conducted on the 23rd of October 2024 for the election of the State Executive Members of of the People’s Democratic Party PDP with delegates list that is outside the names of our clients who are the elected local government and wards Executives in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state in Ezira ward of Orumba South and ward 1 of Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state ”

“It is the information of our clients that ever since the People’s Democratic Party has neglected and / or refused to recognize or give effect to the Ruling of the Court by nullifying the Anambra state PDP state Congress held on the 23rd of October 2024 and conducting a fresh state Congress where our clients delegates list will be used ”

“We are aware that the People’s Democratic Party PDP is law abiding and the officials would not do anything that is prejudicial or contrary to the judgement of the Court thereby violating the principles of rule of law in a democratic setting in Nigeria “.

“We therefore urge you to use your good office to ensure that the right done by given effect to the Ruling of the Court by nullifying the Anambra State PDP Congress and conducting a fresh State Congress where our clients delegate list who are the subsisting Ward and local government officers of the party in Anambra state will be used ” he said.

Reacting to the petition Mr Chidi Chidebe contended that;

“This is a Congress that had issues in Court and the matter had lingered since 2022 and you know that there is a way and manner for any Court process and since my assumption into office as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Anambra state the party has not been served with any Court process ”

“The Appeal Court had delivered a judgement on the matter and the Appeal Court stamped that judgement page to page but they have been misleading the public by not attaching the rulings of the said Court and why they hiding it since December 6th and up till now they don’t want to make it public ” he said

:

