Friday, January 17, 2025
Armed Forces Day: ‘Pay Adequate Attention to Families of Fallen Heroes’- Widows Urge FG

Army logo

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

Spouses of fallen heroes and members of the Nigerian Legion have called on the Federal government of Nigeria to look beyond the yearly rituals and pay adequate attention to the families of the fallen heroes.

They made the appeal during an interview with newsmen, at the celebration of 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at Unity square, Abakaliki.

The event is held annually and celebrated nationwide, on 15th January, in honour of the country’s fallen heroes.

Speaking at the event, a widow of one of the fallen soldiers, Amuche Bethel Ekuma-Awoh with teary eyes, appreciated the government and others for the opportunity to remember the selfless sacrifice of their fallen spouses while in active service to the nation.

She however described as unfortunate the difficulties experienced in catering for their children, since the demise of their husbands, and appealed for government to look into their plight.

Ekuma-Awoh stated, “some of us widows that lost their husbands are struggling to survive. We are being neglected, and we seem to have been forgotten after the burial of our husbands.

“Most of us can’t even send our children to school. I am a mother of two children, 5 and 3 respectively and I find it extremely difficult catering for them,” she said.

Mrs Ekuma-Awoh, who is an undergraduate of the university said she had to quit school as her sponsor/husband is no more.

She appealed for government’s intervention by providing employment opportunities for her and other widows, to enable them provide food for their families.

Speaking, Rtd. Captain Fidelis Ogodo and Chairman, Nigerian Legion Ebonyi state council, urged the Federal Government to provide job opportunities for their children, and members who are graduates and still active for sustenance.

Adding, “they can empower our wives, empower us to go into Agriculture. We need something that will keep us independently active, so that we don’t go back home and die of inactivities”, he said.Also, Cantonment Officer, 24 Supot Engineer Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Audu Bako, stated that the event is set aside to remember their colleagues who lost their lives, and to reach out to their families whom they left behind.

He however urged those still in service to remain professional while performing their work to the best of their ability.

